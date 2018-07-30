Log in
Johnson and Johnson Join defi SOLUTIONS C-Suite

07/30/2018 | 11:12pm CEST

defi SOLUTIONS continues the draw of top industry talent with the addition of two stellar members to its executive team. Lana Johnson, chief operating officer, joined defi in January, and Scott Johnson (no relation), chief financial officer, joined in June. Lana and Scott each bring decades of auto finance and software technology experience and a habit for innovation to the defi c-suite.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005791/en/

Lana Johnson, defi SOLUTIONS COO (Photo: Business Wire)

“We want the best of the best,” said Stephanie Alsbrooks, defi founder and CEO. “I’m pumped that Lana and Scott have come on board. They’re industry dynamos, with the experience and drive that will continue to make a company like defi thrive.”

Lana Johnson’s 24 years in the auto finance industry includes management and executive positions at Santander Consumer USA/Chrysler Capital, CitiFinancial Auto, and GM Financial. At the latter (AmeriCredit at the time), Lana implemented automated funding technologies that increased operational efficiencies by 50%. At Santander, she led loan originations and product development for multiple divisions, generating over $18 billion in annual loan volume.

When she first heard of the idea behind defi SOLUTIONS, Lana, then a lender and soon-to-be early investor in the company, said she thought, “Fantastic! We need flexibility to grow and improve and we need configurability to bring our unique ideas to reality.” Her goal at defi is to drive innovation and create ever better experiences for their clients, team members, partners and investors.

Scott Johnson has been in the auto finance and software technology industries for nearly 25 years, holding executive positions most recently at CARite and Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ: CPWR). At CARite, he transformed financial reporting by hiring the right people and putting new policies and procedures in place. At Compuware he led more than 30 corporate development transactions, three of which were combined to create the fastest-growing and most valuable business unit within Compuware.

“I love working at companies that are growing quickly,” Scott said. “It’s a fun challenge to build teams that are hardy and dependable.” He’ll use KPI’s and reporting to optimize defi’s finances allowing the company to continue to go above and beyond for their clients.

With six employees in 2012 and over 100 today, defi SOLUTIONS continues to add new people, new capabilities, and innovative products that meet the unique and changing needs of lenders, no matter their size, processes, or goals. defi’s leading-edge, web-based technology offers business user configurability, quick implementation, system scalability, multi-device accessibility, and click-and-go integration with more than 50 data partners.

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS provides the only leading edge, browser-based loan origination system (LOS) platform that is completely configurable by lenders. The defi loan software system allows lenders to manage the application lifecycle and receive analytics from a single, highly flexible platform. defi SOLUTIONS services are affordable, scalable and easily changed with market demands. For more information, go to defiSOLUTIONS.com, defiANALYTICS.com, defiSERVICING.com or defiEXCHANGE.com.


© Business Wire 2018
