Johnson and Johnson Join defi SOLUTIONS C-Suite

defi SOLUTIONS continues the draw of top industry talent with the
addition of two stellar members to its executive team. Lana Johnson,
chief operating officer, joined defi in January, and Scott Johnson (no
relation), chief financial officer, joined in June. Lana and Scott each
bring decades of auto finance and software technology experience and a
habit for innovation to the defi c-suite.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005791/en/
Lana Johnson, defi SOLUTIONS COO (Photo: Business Wire)
“We want the best of the best,” said Stephanie Alsbrooks, defi founder
and CEO. “I’m pumped that Lana and Scott have come on board. They’re
industry dynamos, with the experience and drive that will continue to
make a company like defi thrive.”
Lana Johnson’s 24 years in the auto finance industry includes management
and executive positions at Santander Consumer USA/Chrysler Capital,
CitiFinancial Auto, and GM Financial. At the latter (AmeriCredit at the
time), Lana implemented automated funding technologies that increased
operational efficiencies by 50%. At Santander, she led loan originations
and product development for multiple divisions, generating over $18
billion in annual loan volume.
When she first heard of the idea behind defi SOLUTIONS, Lana, then a
lender and soon-to-be early investor in the company, said she thought,
“Fantastic! We need flexibility to grow and improve and we need
configurability to bring our unique ideas to reality.” Her goal at defi
is to drive innovation and create ever better experiences for their
clients, team members, partners and investors.
Scott Johnson has been in the auto finance and software technology
industries for nearly 25 years, holding executive positions most
recently at CARite and Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ: CPWR). At CARite,
he transformed financial reporting by hiring the right people and
putting new policies and procedures in place. At Compuware he led more
than 30 corporate development transactions, three of which were combined
to create the fastest-growing and most valuable business unit within
Compuware.
“I love working at companies that are growing quickly,” Scott said.
“It’s a fun challenge to build teams that are hardy and dependable.”
He’ll use KPI’s and reporting to optimize defi’s finances allowing the
company to continue to go above and beyond for their clients.
With six employees in 2012 and over 100 today, defi SOLUTIONS continues
to add new people, new capabilities, and innovative products that meet
the unique and changing needs of lenders, no matter their size,
processes, or goals. defi’s leading-edge, web-based technology offers
business user configurability, quick implementation, system scalability,
multi-device accessibility, and click-and-go integration with more than
50 data partners.
About defi SOLUTIONS
defi SOLUTIONS provides the only leading edge, browser-based loan
origination system (LOS) platform that is completely configurable by
lenders. The defi loan software system allows lenders to manage the
application lifecycle and receive analytics from a single, highly
flexible platform. defi SOLUTIONS services are affordable, scalable and
easily changed with market demands. For more information, go to defiSOLUTIONS.com,
defiANALYTICS.com,
defiSERVICING.com
or defiEXCHANGE.com.
