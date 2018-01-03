Join Team AFRC: Communications Director

Opportunity: AFRC Communications Director

Is this the right job for you?

Are you looking for a challenging - but rewarding - job that is different every day and exposes you to new learning opportunities? Are you passionate about the local forest products industry and its contributions to economic and environmental sustainability in the Pacific Northwest? Do you want to work for a team-oriented organization with a work-life balance that is making a difference in public land management? If so, the American Forest Resource Council might be the right fit for you.

Who is the American Forest Resource Council (AFRC)?

AFRC is one of the nation's leading non-profit trade associations representing the forest products industry. Our mission is simple: help ensure our members have an adequate, reliable supply of timber from public lands to manufacture the wood products every American uses every day.

Our membership is diverse and dynamic. AFRC members directly employ over 20,000 people, own and operate more than 110 modern, efficient sawmills, and sustainably manage more than 3.3 million acres of forestland. We work in Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and California to monitor over 75 million acres of public forests. We represent both small and large businesses who make plywood, veneer, dimensional lumber, cross-laminated timber, and other specialty wood products.

As a dynamic team, we are obsessive about responsible and sustainable forest management, the future of our public forests, and the plight of rural communities. In fact, AFRC and its members recently put our money where our mouth is by partnering with Habitat for Humanity to use local wood products manufactured by our members to build an affordable home for a deserving family in Springfield, Oregon. Check out the project, which captures the passion and philosophy of AFRC, here.

What would I be doing?

You will immediately play the lead role in designing, developing, and executing a strategic communications plan for AFRC. You will manage AFRC's website, blog, social media, monthly newsletters, press releases, internal communications with AFRC members and staff, and external communications and relationships with the press. You will be working directly with AFRC's President/CEO, senior staff, and the Executive Director of Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities to share the compelling stories of the forest products industry and help build a coalition of advocates for responsible, sustainable use of our public forests. And, because this is a new position within AFRC, you will be empowered to create and implement a bold communications vision for the association.

What are the minimum requirements?

We are looking for someone with passion, commitment to our cause, self-motivation, and high energy. But, you should also have a bachelor's degree in Communications or a Communications-related field and three years of work experience that demonstrates the experience and skills to perform the duties of this position. Strong writing, editing, and public speaking skills are a must. Expertise in social media platforms and Word Press are critical. And, while not required, familiarity with and a personal connection to public forest management issues and/or natural resources will give you a leg up.

Top Reasons to Join AFRC:

Join one of the nation's largest and most dynamic forest products trade associations

Have a major voice in public land management policies throughout the country; learn every day

Enjoy a work-life balance with generous compensation, health, and paid leave benefits

Live and work in Portland, Oregon, rated as one of the top cities to live in the Pacific Northwest

Make a difference for the renewable wood products industry and in struggling rural communities

How do I apply?

If you are interested, apply immediately! We are currently accepting applications and are looking to fill the new position as soon as possible. To apply, please send a 1) cover letter, 2) resume and 3) writing sample showcasing your communication skills to [email protected]

AFRC is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or veteran status.