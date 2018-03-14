Join the Easter Eggs-travaganza at Golden Euro Casino

Exciting casino operator to send players on the hunt for some egg-ceptional daily bonuses

Players at online and mobile casino operator, Golden Euro Casino, will be hunting more than just eggs this Easter.

To celebrate the occasion, the operator is offering eggs-ceptional daily free spins bonuses on some of its most eggs-citing games.

This includes 21 free spins on Zhanshi, 30 free spins on Triple Twister and an eggs-tra-ordinary 40 free spins on Henhouse.

Golden Euro Casino’s 2018 Easter Bonus runs from 19th March to 1st April, and it couldn’t be easier to join in the fun.

Players simply open the Easter Bonus Hunt, find the hidden egg and crack it open to discover the free spins bonus for that day.

To qualify, at least one deposit is required in 2018.

Golden Euro Casino’s full suite of games can be accessed via download, instant play, and mobile casino.

Adrian Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: “Easter is traditionally a time for eggs, but we want to give our players much more than just chocolate. We want to reward them with some really amazing free spin bonuses that will keep the fun rolling along for a whole two weeks.

“This is no yoke. There are truly eggs-travagant free spin bonuses to discover every day. With so much on offer, Golden Euro Casino’s 2018 Easter Bonus promotion really isn’t something to be egg-nored.”

