Join the Easter Eggs-travaganza at Golden Euro Casino

Players at online and mobile casino operator, Golden
Euro Casino, will be hunting more than just eggs this Easter.
To celebrate the occasion, the operator is offering eggs-ceptional daily
free spins bonuses on some of its most eggs-citing games.
This includes 21 free spins on Zhanshi, 30 free spins on Triple Twister
and an eggs-tra-ordinary 40 free spins on Henhouse.
Golden Euro Casino’s 2018 Easter Bonus runs from 19th March
to 1st April, and it couldn’t be easier to join in the fun.
Players simply
open the Easter Bonus Hunt, find the hidden egg and crack it open to
discover the free spins bonus for that day.
To qualify, at least one deposit is required in 2018.
Golden Euro Casino’s full suite of games can be accessed via download,
instant play, and mobile casino.
Adrian Berger from Golden Euro Casino, said: “Easter is
traditionally a time for eggs, but we want to give our players much more
than just chocolate. We want to reward them with some really amazing
free spin bonuses that will keep the fun rolling along for a whole two
weeks.
“This is no yoke. There are truly eggs-travagant free spin bonuses to
discover every day. With so much on offer, Golden Euro Casino’s 2018
Easter Bonus promotion really isn’t something to be egg-nored.”
*** ENDS ***
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005401/en/