Jones County GA : Historic Preservation Commission Appointment

Historic Preservation Commission Board Appointment

Jones County is accepting applications for consideration for the appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission Board for a 3 year term beginning 9/1/2018 to 8/31/2021. This Board was established to provide designation of Historic Properties or Historic Districts and to provide for issuance of certificates of appropriateness; to provide for appeals procedure; to repeal conflicting ordinances while preserving and enhancing places, districts, sites, buildings, structures and works of art having a special historical, cultural or aesthetic interest or value to Jones County. Board members are appointed for 3 year terms by the Board of Commissioners.

Board application and the policy for Board Members can be found at www.jonescountyga.org under Boards and Authorities under the Government Heading. District map can be found under Board of Commissioners under the Government Heading. County Wide positions can be filled by anyone residing in the county. District positions must be filled by resident within the district. This is not a district appointment. Application can be submitted in person to the Administration Office at the Government Center or via fax to 478-986-6008.