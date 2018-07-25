Log in
Joni Ernst : Ernst Statement on Administration’s Trade Assistance Package

07/25/2018 | 02:03am CEST

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), today, issued the following statement after an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in regard to actions the department is taking to assist farmers in response to the escalating trade war:

'In Iowa alone, more than 456,000 jobs are supported by global trade, and these new tariffs are threatening $977 million in state exports. While a trade mitigation package could boost farmer morale in the short term, this is ultimately a short term fix. We need a longer-term strategy to ensure that farmers are able to sell their goods around the globe. I will continue to push the administration to open up new markets and finalize trade deals, steps that will go the distance to ensure the success of America and Iowa's agricultural economy,' said Senator Joni Ernst.

Background:

In advance of President Trump's trip to Iowa this week, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced today that USDA will be taking several steps to assist farmers in response to tariffs and the escalating trade war. President Trump directed Secretary Perdue to develop a short-term relief strategy, while the administration continues to work on a longer-term plan to secure free, fair and reciprocal trade deals to open more markets for American products. Specifically, USDA will authorize up to $12 billion in programs, which is in line with the estimated $11 billion impact of the retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods. These programs will assist agricultural producers to meet the costs of disrupted markets. Additional information can be found on USDA's website here.

# # #

Disclaimer

Joni Ernst published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 00:02:03 UTC
