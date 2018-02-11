Journey of development and democracy to go hand in hand: PM

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the journey of development and democracy will go hand in hand in the country.

He was addressing a public gathering after launching work on gas supply project to Isakhel Tehsil and surrounding areas.

The Prime Minister said people are getting fruit of voting the PML-N into government in forms of vast network of motorways and numerous power and gas projects.

He said PML-N has carried out development projects even more than that of the past sixty-five years. He said even the odds like sit-ins and conspiracies could not hamper the course of development.

The Prime Minister assured the implementation of policy of gas supply within five kilometers radius of gas producing area.