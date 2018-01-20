Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jubilee Highland Hills : to Host Student-Led Leadership Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 09:27pm CET

Open to the public, the event is in honor of National School Choice Week

Jubilee Highland Hills is planning a student-led leadership event at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, January 26, 2018 at the school located at 1515 Goliad Road in San Antonio.

The event is part of National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that will take place January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events are planned nationwide.

The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in Texas and raise awareness among parents about school choice.

“Schools are becoming as unique as the individuality of each student. This week is our opportunity to celebrate and bring about this awareness,” said Trina Cardenas, principal of Jubilee Highland Hills.

Media are encouraged to attend – contact Toi Brown to make arrangements.

Jubilee Highland Hills is a charter school serving students from preschool through grade 8. Learn more about the school by visiting http://jhh.jubileeacademies.org/.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:49a BLOCKCHAIN : Dubai's Smart Plans becoming a reality
07:49a BLOCKCHAIN : the digital turning point
07:49a LENOVO : Lexmark gets new global channel sales head
07:30a WAL MART STORES : Lost and found pets
07:29a ZAMIL INDUSTRIAL INVESTMENT SJSC : Steel India Achieves IMS Certification
07:22a BELT & ROAD INITIATIVE BRINGS OPPORTUNITIES TO COUNTRIES INVOLVED : US experts
07:22a Bank of Beijing opens branch to support Xinjiang's cultural, creative industries
07:22a Monkey performance of Shaoju handed down over generations
07:20a MANCHESTER UNITED : Martial strike gives Manchester United points at Burnley
07:19a UNIMED : Why I donated N200m facility to university of medical science – Ondo chief
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Warns Government Shutdown Could Delay Equipment, Inflate Costs
2WANDA FILM HOLDING CO LTD : WANDA FILM : China's Dalian Wanda Group says 2017 revenue down 10.8 percent on ass..
3INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : 'A sea change of transportation'
4British Airways pilot arrested before takeoff on suspicion of being drunk
5SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : teams up with Lucky Dog Animal Rescue to help with San Juan relief e..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.