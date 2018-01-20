Jubilee Highland Hills : to Host Student-Led Leadership Event

Open to the public, the event is in honor of National School Choice Week

Jubilee Highland Hills is planning a student-led leadership event at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, January 26, 2018 at the school located at 1515 Goliad Road in San Antonio.

The event is part of National School Choice Week 2018 – the nation’s largest-ever celebration of educational opportunities that will take place January 21 to 27, 2018. More than 32,000 events are planned nationwide.

The goal of the event is to celebrate great education choices in Texas and raise awareness among parents about school choice.

“Schools are becoming as unique as the individuality of each student. This week is our opportunity to celebrate and bring about this awareness,” said Trina Cardenas, principal of Jubilee Highland Hills.



Jubilee Highland Hills is a charter school serving students from preschool through grade 8. Learn more about the school by visiting http://jhh.jubileeacademies.org/.

Held every January, National School Choice Week is an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. Through more than 32,000 independently planned events across the country, National School Choice Week raises public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. These options include traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

Learn more by visiting www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

