Judge Orders Lawsuit Against Nugent Law Firm to Trial

Represented by Watson Spence Attorney Christopher Cohilas, Alexandra C.
Myles’ racketeering lawsuit against attorneys Kenneth Nugent, Kenneth S.
Nugent PC and The Nugent Law Firm LLC is getting closer to trial
following the ruling by Dougherty Superior Court Judge Stephen S. Goss
that the claims may move forward. The lawsuit filed was for conspiracy,
violation of the state’s RICO Act, fraud, breach of fiduciary duties,
civil theft, false advertising, professional negligence and several
other claims.
Goss’ ruling came as a response to nine motions filed by lawyers for the
Nugent defendants. Myles’ suit alleges that she suffered spinal injuries
as a result of a 2011 accident and hired Nugent’s firm to pursue her
claims.
“We are elated to see this ruling on groundbreaking issues that will
permit our client’s case to move forward. Judge Goss, I think, did an
outstanding job of considering all of the evidence in this case when
making his decisions. We are pleased to be moving forward with a trial,”
Cohilas said. It is hoped the case will go to trial by the end of 2018.
