Judge Orders Lawsuit Against Nugent Law Firm to Trial

07/26/2018 | 12:42am CEST

Chris Cohilas represents former Nugent client in racketeering case

Represented by Watson Spence Attorney Christopher Cohilas, Alexandra C. Myles’ racketeering lawsuit against attorneys Kenneth Nugent, Kenneth S. Nugent PC and The Nugent Law Firm LLC is getting closer to trial following the ruling by Dougherty Superior Court Judge Stephen S. Goss that the claims may move forward. The lawsuit filed was for conspiracy, violation of the state’s RICO Act, fraud, breach of fiduciary duties, civil theft, false advertising, professional negligence and several other claims.

Goss’ ruling came as a response to nine motions filed by lawyers for the Nugent defendants. Myles’ suit alleges that she suffered spinal injuries as a result of a 2011 accident and hired Nugent’s firm to pursue her claims.

“We are elated to see this ruling on groundbreaking issues that will permit our client’s case to move forward. Judge Goss, I think, did an outstanding job of considering all of the evidence in this case when making his decisions. We are pleased to be moving forward with a trial,” Cohilas said. It is hoped the case will go to trial by the end of 2018.

ABOUT WATSON SPENCE

Watson Spence has been firmly rooted in the Albany community for 70 years. The firm provides a broad range of specialized legal services to large corporations, small businesses, individuals, fiduciaries, professional associations, agribusinesses and health care providers. The firm's practice includes both state and federal trial and appellate courts and extends to the state and national capitols before the legislative, judicial and executive branches of government. For more information on the firm or any of its attorneys, visit www.watsonspence.com.


© Business Wire 2018
