Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors

Judy Greffin, CFA, retired Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, The Allstate Insurance Company, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Trustmark Mutual Holding Company (Trustmark). The announcement was made by Trustmark Chairman David Weick.

“Judy’s impressive investment expertise and leadership experience will be highly valuable to our board,” said Weick. “Trustmark will benefit from her experience in risk management and mergers and acquisitions, and from her expertise and insights gained from leading the management of a sizeable insurance company investment portfolio. Trustmark firmly believes that board diversity – in expertise as well as perspectives and background – leads to exceptional performance and strong governance.”

In addition to her responsibilities as Executive Vice President and CIO, Ms. Greffin served as President, Allstate Investment Management Company and as a member of the Chief Executive Officer’s five-person Operating Committee and Chaired Allstate’s Investment Committee, leading a 300-person investment group and overseeing its $200 million annual budget. Ms. Greffin led the Investment Group during the financial crisis, the post-crisis rebound, and the ongoing period of persistently low interest rates, consistently delivering investment results with returns remaining a significant part of Allstate’s profitability. In addition, she set a new strategic course while overseeing the disposition of $35 billion in assets as part of the wind-down of Allstate Life’s annuity business and expanded Allstate’s investment activities globally to include offices in London and Hong Kong. Ms. Greffin’s also brings experience in risk management and M&A, including strategic involvement in Allstate’s acquisition of Esurance and Answer Financial and the disposition of Lincoln Benefit Life.

Ms. Greffin serves in a number of professional and civic leadership roles, including the Board of Directors of Associated Banc-Corp, where she is a member of the Enterprise Risk Committee and the Trust Committee; The DePaul University Board of Trustees; the Board of the Oak Park and River Forest Community Foundation; the Board of Directors of the Northwestern Memorial Foundation, where she is a member of the Investment Committee; the Miami University Business Advisory Council; and the Board of Directors of The Field Museum of Natural History, where she chairs the Finance Committee and is a member of the Executive Committee.

Ms. Greffin holds a BS in Marketing from Miami University and earned her MBA at the Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

About Trustmark

More than 100 years of Trust.

Trustmark provides access to a full spectrum of employee benefits to improve health and financial wellbeing, including payroll-deducted voluntary products, benefit administration, population wellness programs and fitness center management. Trustmark’s success is based on building and maintaining trust through personal, responsive service and flexible, innovative benefit solutions. Visit us at www.trustmarkcompanies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180312005843/en/