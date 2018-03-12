Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 05:00pm CET

Judy Greffin, CFA, retired Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, The Allstate Insurance Company, has been elected to the Board of Directors of Trustmark Mutual Holding Company (Trustmark). The announcement was made by Trustmark Chairman David Weick.

“Judy’s impressive investment expertise and leadership experience will be highly valuable to our board,” said Weick. “Trustmark will benefit from her experience in risk management and mergers and acquisitions, and from her expertise and insights gained from leading the management of a sizeable insurance company investment portfolio. Trustmark firmly believes that board diversity – in expertise as well as perspectives and background – leads to exceptional performance and strong governance.”

In addition to her responsibilities as Executive Vice President and CIO, Ms. Greffin served as President, Allstate Investment Management Company and as a member of the Chief Executive Officer’s five-person Operating Committee and Chaired Allstate’s Investment Committee, leading a 300-person investment group and overseeing its $200 million annual budget. Ms. Greffin led the Investment Group during the financial crisis, the post-crisis rebound, and the ongoing period of persistently low interest rates, consistently delivering investment results with returns remaining a significant part of Allstate’s profitability. In addition, she set a new strategic course while overseeing the disposition of $35 billion in assets as part of the wind-down of Allstate Life’s annuity business and expanded Allstate’s investment activities globally to include offices in London and Hong Kong. Ms. Greffin’s also brings experience in risk management and M&A, including strategic involvement in Allstate’s acquisition of Esurance and Answer Financial and the disposition of Lincoln Benefit Life.

Ms. Greffin serves in a number of professional and civic leadership roles, including the Board of Directors of Associated Banc-Corp, where she is a member of the Enterprise Risk Committee and the Trust Committee; The DePaul University Board of Trustees; the Board of the Oak Park and River Forest Community Foundation; the Board of Directors of the Northwestern Memorial Foundation, where she is a member of the Investment Committee; the Miami University Business Advisory Council; and the Board of Directors of The Field Museum of Natural History, where she chairs the Finance Committee and is a member of the Executive Committee.

Ms. Greffin holds a BS in Marketing from Miami University and earned her MBA at the Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

About Trustmark
More than 100 years of Trust.
Trustmark provides access to a full spectrum of employee benefits to improve health and financial wellbeing, including payroll-deducted voluntary products, benefit administration, population wellness programs and fitness center management. Trustmark’s success is based on building and maintaining trust through personal, responsive service and flexible, innovative benefit solutions. Visit us at www.trustmarkcompanies.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:32pCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Bumpy ride on CPEC road as people cry for transparency
AQ
12:31pSCANDI STANDARD PUBL : The nomination committee's proposals to Scandi Standard's annual general meeting 2018
AQ
12:31pNEW TOWNHOUSES ARE REPLACING OLD APARTMENTS IN CHARLOTTE. STARTING PRICE : High $400Ks
AQ
12:31pBANK OF AMERICA : Here's how CEO pay at Bank of America compares with bank's typical worker
AQ
12:31pDOVRE GROUP PLC : Share repurchase 12.3.2018
AQ
12:31pGary Lynch Returns to Davis Polk
BU
12:31pBest-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco 
GL
12:30pKST BETEILIGUNGS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:29pSASOL : Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG
AQ
12:28pCABCO TRUST FOR J.C. PENNEY DEBENTURES : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2ENEL : Innogy shares surge after German utilities shake-up
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Details Offering -- WSJ
4E.ON : German cartel office says too early to comment on E.ON's, RWE's planned Innogy deal
5SUBSEA 7 : SUBSEA 7 : awarded contract offshore Azerbaijan

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.