Judy Greffin Joins Trustmark Board of Directors

Judy Greffin, CFA, retired Executive Vice President and Chief Investment
Officer, The Allstate Insurance Company, has been elected to the Board
of Directors of Trustmark Mutual Holding Company (Trustmark). The
announcement was made by Trustmark Chairman David Weick.
“Judy’s impressive investment expertise and leadership experience will
be highly valuable to our board,” said Weick. “Trustmark will benefit
from her experience in risk management and mergers and acquisitions, and
from her expertise and insights gained from leading the management of a
sizeable insurance company investment portfolio. Trustmark firmly
believes that board diversity – in expertise as well as perspectives and
background – leads to exceptional performance and strong governance.”
In addition to her responsibilities as Executive Vice President and CIO,
Ms. Greffin served as President, Allstate Investment Management Company
and as a member of the Chief Executive Officer’s five-person Operating
Committee and Chaired Allstate’s Investment Committee, leading a
300-person investment group and overseeing its $200 million annual
budget. Ms. Greffin led the Investment Group during the financial
crisis, the post-crisis rebound, and the ongoing period of persistently
low interest rates, consistently delivering investment results with
returns remaining a significant part of Allstate’s profitability. In
addition, she set a new strategic course while overseeing the
disposition of $35 billion in assets as part of the wind-down of
Allstate Life’s annuity business and expanded Allstate’s investment
activities globally to include offices in London and Hong Kong. Ms.
Greffin’s also brings experience in risk management and M&A, including
strategic involvement in Allstate’s acquisition of Esurance and Answer
Financial and the disposition of Lincoln Benefit Life.
Ms. Greffin serves in a number of professional and civic leadership
roles, including the Board of Directors of Associated Banc-Corp, where
she is a member of the Enterprise Risk Committee and the Trust
Committee; The DePaul University Board of Trustees; the Board of the Oak
Park and River Forest Community Foundation; the Board of Directors of
the Northwestern Memorial Foundation, where she is a member of the
Investment Committee; the Miami University Business Advisory Council;
and the Board of Directors of The Field Museum of Natural History, where
she chairs the Finance Committee and is a member of the Executive
Committee.
Ms. Greffin holds a BS in Marketing from Miami University and earned her
MBA at the Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.
About Trustmark
More than 100 years of Trust.
Trustmark
provides access to a full spectrum of employee benefits to improve
health and financial wellbeing, including payroll-deducted voluntary
products, benefit administration, population wellness programs and
fitness center management. Trustmark’s success is based on building and
maintaining trust through personal, responsive service and flexible,
innovative benefit solutions. Visit us at www.trustmarkcompanies.com.
