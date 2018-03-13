Juniper Research: Digital Transformation & IoT to Drive Cybersecurity Spend to $134 Billion Annually by 2022

New data from Juniper
Research has found that global business spend on cybersecurity
solutions will grow by 33% over the next 4 years, reaching $134 billion
annually by 2022.
Juniper’s new research, Cybersecurity:
Mitigation Strategies for Financial Services, Operators, Enterprise &
IoT 2018-2022 found that nearly 70% of 2022 spend would originate
from medium-sized businesses, as cybercriminals target ‘low-hanging
fruit’.
In the context of strategies for financial services, mobile operators,
enterprise and IoT service providers, the research highlighted that
stakeholders’ digital transformation and IoT endeavours were key
catalysts for increasing spend to defend assets from threats.
Cyberattacks: Not If, But When
Juniper anticipates that the cumulative cost of data breaches between
2017 and 2022 will reach $8 trillion, with variable per-business losses
depending on the nature and scale of the attack. Shipping company Maersk,
for example, estimated the cost of NotPetya infecting its
global network in 2017 at between $200 and $300 million.
Juniper argued that, as a result, stakeholders must plan in terms of
risk mitigation rather than prevention. It predicted that service
providers in high-risk environments would be forced to restructure their
networks to avoid potential compliance breaches, data theft or service
outage.
Research author Steffen Sorrell explained: “Once a single
endpoint is breached, the big danger is lateral movement across the
network. Layered networks, proper lifecycle management and user ‘least
privilege’ approaches will prove key to containing serious breaches.”
Security Through Flexibility
Meanwhile, the research found that securing the IoT, with 46 billion
connected units anticipated in 2021, would require more
forward-thinking. With devices ‘in the field’ for years at a time,
adopting a cybersecurity strategy that is flexible enough to react to
future demands would be essential.
It highlighted the fact that cybercriminals’ efforts soon render modern
approaches less effective. For example, the Cerber family of
ransomware has analysed how machine learning systems detect malware
behaviour and applied evasion techniques as a result.
