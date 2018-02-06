Juniper Research: Robotic Process Automation in Banking to Generate $900 Million Revenues by 2022

New data from Juniper
Research has found that banking RPA (robotic process automation)
software and services revenue will reach close to $900 million by 2022.
Juniper expects the market value, estimated at $214 million in 2018, to
expand over four times by 2022.
RPA was traditionally limited to replicating simple or repetitive tasks
that require high accuracy, such as data entry. The market currently
represents a ‘perfect storm’ created by the convergence of chatbots,
AI-driven RPA software and banks’ digital transformation strategies. The
research found that this has created renewed interest in RPA for
financial services, driving market spend.
Leading 5 RPA Vendors
Juniper’s new research, Banking
Automation & Roboadvisors: Cost Analyses, Impacts & Opportunities
2018-2022 found that the following 5
vendors are currently leading the market in delivering advanced
cognitive, or intelligent RPA solutions:
1. IP Soft
2. Antworks
3. Pegasystems
4. Wipro
5.
Workfusion
The study highlighted IP Soft and Antworks in particular for their
impressive integration of AI into their RPA solutions, using both
knowledge-based and pattern-recognition AI to generate dynamic process
execution.
A Strong Business Case for Automation
The research found that where AI is combined with automation tools, the
potential for RPA in the banking industry is far-reaching. Use cases
include compliance, digital on-boarding, and personalised cross- or
upsell opportunities.
Juniper predicts that banking and financial services will represent 34%
of the global RPA market by 2022, with regulatory burdens and a desire
to reduce offshore outsourcing cited as key drivers. This estimate is
supported by Juniper’s RPA cost analysis, which revealed implementation
cost-savings of up to 40% over a baseline ‘do nothing’ scenario.
“Intelligent RPA makes for a compelling case, in terms of flexibility
as well as efficiency,” noted research author Steffen Sorrell. “Incumbents
who are unable to harness, and connect data between chatbots, banking
API use and AI-driven RPA software will soon lose any competitive edge.”
