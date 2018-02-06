Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Juniper Research: Robotic Process Automation in Banking to Generate $900 Million Revenues by 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:31am CET

Software and services revenue to rise fourfold from 2018

New data from Juniper Research has found that banking RPA (robotic process automation) software and services revenue will reach close to $900 million by 2022. Juniper expects the market value, estimated at $214 million in 2018, to expand over four times by 2022.

RPA was traditionally limited to replicating simple or repetitive tasks that require high accuracy, such as data entry. The market currently represents a ‘perfect storm’ created by the convergence of chatbots, AI-driven RPA software and banks’ digital transformation strategies. The research found that this has created renewed interest in RPA for financial services, driving market spend.

For more market insights, download our free whitepaper: How can banks compete with fintechs through automation?

Leading 5 RPA Vendors

Juniper’s new research, Banking Automation & Roboadvisors: Cost Analyses, Impacts & Opportunities 2018-2022 found that the following 5 vendors are currently leading the market in delivering advanced cognitive, or intelligent RPA solutions:

1. IP Soft
2. Antworks
3. Pegasystems
4. Wipro
5. Workfusion

The study highlighted IP Soft and Antworks in particular for their impressive integration of AI into their RPA solutions, using both knowledge-based and pattern-recognition AI to generate dynamic process execution.

A Strong Business Case for Automation

The research found that where AI is combined with automation tools, the potential for RPA in the banking industry is far-reaching. Use cases include compliance, digital on-boarding, and personalised cross- or upsell opportunities.

Juniper predicts that banking and financial services will represent 34% of the global RPA market by 2022, with regulatory burdens and a desire to reduce offshore outsourcing cited as key drivers. This estimate is supported by Juniper’s RPA cost analysis, which revealed implementation cost-savings of up to 40% over a baseline ‘do nothing’ scenario.

“Intelligent RPA makes for a compelling case, in terms of flexibility as well as efficiency,” noted research author Steffen Sorrell. “Incumbents who are unable to harness, and connect data between chatbots, banking API use and AI-driven RPA software will soon lose any competitive edge.”

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05a LENOVO : Datacentrix takes the honour of hosting annual Barloworld Tech Day
11:04a THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC : - Stabilisation Notice
11:03a Boeing signs nearly $1 billion of services deals, eyes $50 billion target
11:03a Japan Tobacco to launch new smokeless product this year
11:03a GLOBAL PEPTIC ULCER DRUGS MARKET 2017-2025 : A Highly Competitive Market Comprising a Large Number of Players
11:03a GLOBAL OSTEOPOROSIS TREATMENT MARKET 2017-2025 : Key Players are Allergan, Amgen, Actavis, Eli Lilly and Co, F.Hoffmann La Roche, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer &Teva
11:02a TECHNOPOLIS OYJ : Publication of Technopolis Financial Statement Release 2017
11:02a ITOCHU : Smart battery business signs deal to supply in Japan
11:02a Global $33.2 Bn Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration and Other Techniques
11:01a YPO to Host World’s Top Business Leaders and Innovators at 2018 YPO EDGE in Singapore
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : German industrial union, employers reach pace-setting pay deal
2PANDORA : PANDORA : REPORTS 15% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017 AND 37.3% EBITDA MARGIN
3BP : BP's profits surge as it leaves downturn behind
4CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. : Apple supplier Cirrus plunges after disappointing results
5DRDGOLD LTD. : DRDGOLD : releases forecast and pro forma financial information for WRTRP acquisition

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.