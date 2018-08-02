Log in
Jupiter Mines : Sale of Substantial Shareholding

08/02/2018 | 04:27am CEST

JUPITER MINES

LIMITED

ABN 51 105 991 740

ASX: JMS

SALE OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Company") has become aware of a large parcel of shares sold today by a substantial shareholder to be onsold via a fixed price bookbuild.

The Company has not had any prior knowledge of the transaction. The Company will release full details of the transaction once confirmed.

Announcement

2 August 2018

JUPITER MINES LIMITED

Level 10

16 St Georges Terrace

Perth WA 6000

Tel: +61 8 9346 5500

Fax: +61 8 9481 5933

Email:[email protected]

Contacts:

Melissa North Ph: 08 9346 5500 [email protected]

Email: [email protected]Website: www.jupitermines.com

Directors/Officers

Brian Gilbertson

Paul Murray Andrew Bell Priyank Thapliyal Sungwon YoonMelissa North

Issued Capital:

Shares: Unlisted Opts:

1,958,991,033

Current Assets:

  • World class Tshipi Manganese Mine

    Nil

  • Advanced Central Yilgarn Iron Ore Projects

All necessary notices from substantial shareholders will be released in due course.

Disclaimer

Jupiter Mines Limited published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 02:26:01 UTC
