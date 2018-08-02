JUPITER MINES
SALE OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING
Jupiter Mines Limited ("Company") has become aware of a large parcel of shares sold today by a substantial shareholder to be onsold via a fixed price bookbuild.
The Company has not had any prior knowledge of the transaction. The Company will release full details of the transaction once confirmed.
Announcement
2 August 2018
All necessary notices from substantial shareholders will be released in due course.
