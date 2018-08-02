JUPITER MINES

SALE OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING

Jupiter Mines Limited ("Company") has become aware of a large parcel of shares sold today by a substantial shareholder to be onsold via a fixed price bookbuild.

The Company has not had any prior knowledge of the transaction. The Company will release full details of the transaction once confirmed.

Announcement

2 August 2018

All necessary notices from substantial shareholders will be released in due course.