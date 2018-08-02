Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jupiter Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 12:31am CEST

CALGARY, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Jupiter Resources Inc. ("Jupiter" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2018.

"Market conditions continue to be very challenging for Canadian gas-weighted companies including ourselves," said Simon Bregazzi, Jupiter's CEO.  "Our team responded accordingly by adjusting our pace of growth, reducing capital and shutting-in wells, effectively reducing production by approximately 100 million cubic feet equivalent per day.  Our second quarter results reflect these actions and we remain on track to meet the revised 2018 guidance we issued last quarter."

Jupiter's second quarter financial results have been posted to the investor portal on the Company website.  The Company will be hosting a conference call to discuss results on August 2, 2018.

Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Time:

9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Dial-in Numbers:

Local – Calgary:  587-880-2171

Local – Toronto:  416-764-8688

Toll Free – North America: 888-390-0546

 

Jupiter is an independent Calgary-based energy company with an operations office in Grande Cache, Alberta. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional liquids-rich natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this release contains forward-looking statements, which are provided to allow investors to better understand our business. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Jupiter's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve and resource estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management and services, stock market volatility, changes in environmental regulations, tax laws and royalties and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Jupiter's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements, or if any of them do so, what benefits that Jupiter will derive therefrom. Jupiter disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jupiter-reports-second-quarter-2018-results-300690633.html

SOURCE Jupiter Resources Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:48aGLENCORE PLC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Glencore plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GLNCY
AC
12:48aINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
12:47aTARGET : Wild Fable 2018 look book
PU
12:47aTARGET : Original Use 2018 look book
PU
12:47aSS&C TECHNOLOGIES : Transitioning to Black Diamond with 30+ years of data
PU
12:47aMATADOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:46aUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : Energy Transfer Equity to Acquire Energy Transfer Partners in Simplification Transaction
BU
12:46aMACK-CALI REALTY CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
12:46aIVY HIGH INCOME OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces Monthly Distribution
BU
12:44aAPPTIO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.