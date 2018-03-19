JustPremium : Launches Rich Video Product Suite

Programmatic rich media and video ad marketplace, JustPremium, has today
announced the launch of a new product suite, Rich Video. The new
offering allows clients to build multiple rich video ad units with a
single click using the advertisers existing assets. Using Rich Video
allows advertisers to create an engaging advert, leading to higher
engagement and interaction rates. Ultimately these formats help create a
better user experience and a higher return on investment.
JustPremium launches this product at a time when quality video inventory
has never been more in demand, and brand-safe video inventory that
advertisers require has never been in shorter supply.
Rich Video allows publishers to build multiple creative ad units in
minutes, enabling them to test different options and optimise their
message to give the best performance. By utilising the assets that have
already been created for Facebook, Adwords and YouTube, this process
allows advertisers to supercharge their existing content. Once created,
the advertisements then run on a brand safe network of over 3000
publishers.
Eric Visser, Founder and CEO at JustPremium commented: “JustPremium
is proud to offer a scalable solution to deliver quality, brand-safe
video advertising inventory to brands, publishers and agencies who are
looking to connect with consumers through video. The Rich Video suite
will allow users to build six creatives in just six minutes, and is as
easy to set up as a standard IAB campaign.
With the IAB recently reporting that video has now overtaken banner
spend and is continuing to grow exponentially, an effective video
strategy is more important than ever. As the number one business in the
rich media and video advertising marketplace we care about creating
products that empower our clients’ businesses and ultimately deliver
great results.”
ENDS
Supporting imagery is available here: http://justpremium-marketing-materials.s3.amazonaws.com/product_shots.zip
About JustPremium
JustPremium is the world’s first programmatic Rich Media Ad Marketplace,
offering a comprehensive managed service from creating to delivering
brand experiences. The service allows brands and agencies to access
premium inventory, available on the web and on mobile, through
programmatic buy.
Publishers work with JustPremium to create additional advertising
inventory and monetise it through its marketplace. JustPremium’s rich
media and video advertising solutions encompass a series of rich media
ad units surrounding media content.
As a member of the Coalition for Better Ads, JustPremium is committed to
helping shape best practice online advertising standards. Recently, the
company was nominated for the Deloitte Fast50, which recognises the 50
fastest growing technology companies based in the Netherlands.
For more information, visit www.justpremium.com/rich-video
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180319005123/en/