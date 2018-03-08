Justice Celebrates International Women’s Day by Announcing its First “Live Justice Awards” Recognizing the Unstoppable Power of Girls

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of International Women’s Day, Justice, the #1 destination for all things tween girls, is announcing its first ever “Live Justice Awards,” a one-night event on March 27 celebrating the unstoppable power of girls. The awards will honor a group of remarkable tween girls who are making a difference, inspiring others and boldly pursuing their dreams. The awards will also aim to raise awareness for Justice’s philanthropic partner, Girls on the Run International, a transformational physical activity-based, positive youth development program for girls in 3rd to 8th grade designed to develop and enhance girls' competencies to successfully navigate life experiences.

Recognizing Girls With Spirit

The Live Justice Awards will take place on Tuesday, March 27 in Los Angeles and will stream live at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on the Justice YouTube channel. The event will be hosted by Madison Hu and Michael Campion and feature a full lineup of popular performers, including Sophia Grace, Angelic and Noah Schnacky. There will also be special appearances by Mackenzie Ziegler, The Gem Sisters and many more. However, the real stars of the night will be an amazing group of six stand-out girls who embody the Live Justice and Girls on the Run values and are truly changing the world.

“Our mission every day is to find ways to continue to empower girls to pursue their dreams and stay active,” said Lece Lohr, President for Justice Brand. “The Live Justice Awards and our relationship with Girls on the Run helps us take this promise to the next level and allows us to reward some remarkable girls who are leading by example.”

Justice announced a three-year partnership with Girls on the Run in January 2017 which includes an integrated campaign that incorporates the ‘Live Justice Values’: Live Active, Live Connected, Live Together, Live Smart, Live Positive, and Live Creative. These values directly correlate to Girls on the Run’s dedication to provide physical activity-based, positive youth development (PA-PYD) programs that inspire girls to be healthy, joyful and confident.

“It's an honor to partner with Justice and Girls on the Run, bring their vision to life and shine the spotlight on the stories of these extraordinary, world-changing girls,” said Andrea Regelado, Executive Producer at Tiny Horse. “We hope The Live Justice Awards will inspire others to confidently pursue their dreams and make a difference in their communities.”

New Collection in the Spotlight

Justice is dedicated to be enhancing a tween girl’s self-esteem by providing fun, and fashionable clothing and accessories. As part of its relationship with Girls on the Run, Justice will be introducing a new line of activewear just in time for spring. The first Girls on the Run collection will hit select stores across the U.S., as well as at Shopjustice.com on March 18. The activewear line will include t-shirts, tank tops, compression shorts, headbands, and more featuring bright and bold prints with empowering messages. Justice will donate 10% of the proceeds from sales of the collection to Girls on the Run. For high-res images of the collection, click here.

To shop the Girls on the Run collection, visit select Justice stores nationwide or online at Shopjustice.com starting March 18. You can also download the Justice app that offers exclusive deals, in-store giveaways and features a new easy swipe functionality where tweens can create their own wish lists and share with family and friends. Justice has committed to donate at least $1.1 Million to Girls on the Run by December 31, 2019, and you can help reach that commitment by donating at any Justice retail store through April 29, 2018.

For more information on Justice, please visit www.shopjustice.com.

About Justice

Justice clothing is the #1 destination for all things tween girl. Based in New Albany, Ohio, Justice currently operates 860 stores in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, Asia and the Middle East. Justice is part of the Ascena Retail Group, which owns Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, DressBarn, Lou & Grey and Maurices. Visit Justice at shopjustice.com or on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based positive youth development (PYD) program that is designed to enhance girls’ social, psychological and physical skills and behaviors to successfully navigate life experiences. The program’s evidence-based curriculum places an emphasis on developing competence, confidence, connection, character, caring, and contribution in young girls through lessons that incorporate running and other physical activities. The life skills curriculum is delivered by caring and competent coaches who are trained to teach lessons as intended. Girls on the Run, a non-profit organization with councils in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, has served over 1.4 million girls.

About Tiny Horse

Tiny Horse is a production company built to create for modern audiences. Over the last year their production and marketing teams created innovative programming for more than 100MM multi-platform fans with partners including Nickelodeon, Fremantle, ITV, ABC, FOX, NBC, Paramount, BBC and many more.

About Elevate

Elevate Pictures is a new breed entertainment company. One that thrives on great multi-platform storytelling, they sit at the intersection of film, advertising, and technology. They currently work with a number of Fortune 500 brands and have multiple entertainment properties spanning across digital, film, print and gaming.



