K Bro Linen : Bro Announces Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast for Q2 2018 Financial Results

07/31/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

(TSX: KBL)

EDMONTON, July 31, 2018 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. (the 'Corporation') will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Monday, August 13, 2018 after market close. The Corporation will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern).

The conference call will include prepared remarks from Linda McCurdy, President and CEO, and Kristie Plaquin, Chief Financial Officer. After the prepared remarks, the Corporation will accept questions from analysts and institutional investors.

Date:

Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Time:

7:00 am MT (9:00 am ET)

Call:

1.888.231.8191 (Canada and USA)

Participants are asked to call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until August 28, 2018 by dialing 1.855.859.2056 (Canada and USA), passcode 8695197. The public is invited to listen to the live conference call or the replay.

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties at the following https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1798440/375E399149244387ED054752AE30424D.

To listen to the live webcast, visit the Corporation's website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen during the live webcast, an audio replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada. K-Bro provides a comprehensive range of general linen and operating room linen processing, management and distribution services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. K-Bro currently operates nine processing facilities under three distinctive brands, including K-Bro Linen Systems Inc., Buanderie HMR and Les Buanderies Dextraze, in eight Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

Fishers was established in 1900 and is an operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Fishers' client base includes major hotel chains and prestigious venues across Scotland and the North East of England. The company operates seven sites, including one depot, in Scotland and the North East of England with facilities in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston, Inverness and Coatbridge.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ('SEDAR').

K‑Bro est le plus important propriétaire et exploitant de buanderies au Canada. K‑Bro fournit une gamme étendue de services de buanderie aux établissements de soins de santé, hôtels et autres clients commerciaux. K‑Bro exploite actuellement neuf usines sous trois marques distinctives, incluant K-Bro Linen Systems Inc., Buanderie HMR et Les Buanderies Dextraze, dans huit villes canadiennes: Québec, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver et Victoria.

Vous pouvez obtenir des renseignements supplémentaires sur la Société, y compris les documents déposés auprès des autorités de réglementation, sur notre site Web, au www.k-brolinen.com et sur le site Web des autorités canadiennes en valeurs mobilières au www.sedar.com, le site Web du Système électronique de données, d'analyse et de recherche (« SEDAR »).

SOURCE K-Bro Linen Inc.

Kristie Plaquin, Chief Financial Officer, K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSX: KBL), Phone: 780.453.5218, Email: [email protected], Web: www.k-brolinen.com

Disclaimer

K-Bro Linen Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 11:17:05 UTC
