KA Fund Advisors LLC : Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2018

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2018

Houston, TX - August 1, 2018 - Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act") as of July 31, 2018.

As of July 31, 2018, the Fund's net assets were $324 million and its net asset value per share was $14.73. As of July 31, 2018, the Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 487% and the Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 354%.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

July 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

(in millions)Per ShareInvestments

$

449.4 $ 20.39

Cash and cash equivalents Deposits

1.5 0.07

0.2 0.01

Accrued income Other assets

3.1 0.14

0.5 0.02

Total assets

454.7 20.63

Term loan Notes

2.0 0.09

91.0 4.13

Unamortized notes issuance costs Preferred stock

(0.3) (0.02)

35.0 1.59

Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs

(0.2) (0.01)

Total leverage

127.5

5.78

Payable for securities purchased Other liabilities

0.2 0.01

2.5 0.11

Total liabilities

2.7

0.12

Net assets

$

324.5

$

14.73

The Fund had 22,034,170 common shares outstanding as of July 31, 2018.

As of July 31, 2018, equity and debt investments were 95% and 5%, respectively, of the Fund's long-term investments of $449 million. Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream Company (69%), Midstream MLP (24%), Other Energy (2%), and Debt (5%).

The Fund's ten largest holdings by issuer at July 31, 2018 were:

Units / Shares (in thousands)Amount (in millions)

Percent of Long-Term Investments

1. ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company) 658 $46.4 10.3%

2. The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Company)* 1,296 38.5 8.6%

3. Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company) 714 36.5 8.1%

4. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (Midstream Company) 1,392 34.2 7.6%

5. Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (Midstream MLP)** 986 20.7 4.6%

6. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Midstream Company) 566 20.3 4.5%

7. Enbridge Energy Management (Midstream Company) 1,629 17.5 3.9%

8. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Midstream Company) 975 17.3 3.9%

9. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (Midstream Company) 781 17.2 3.8%

10. MPLX LP (Midstream MLP)

439

16.0 3.6%

_____________

* On May 17, 2018, Williams Companies, Inc. ("WMB") and Williams Partners L.P. ("WPZ") announced an agreement under which WMB will acquire all WPZ common units in a stock-for-unit merger. As of July 31, 2018, the Fund did not own any WPZ units.

** On August 1, 2018, Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. ("ETE") and Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. ("ETP") announced an agreement providing for the merger of ETP with ETE in a unit-for-unit exchange. As of July 31, 2018, the Fund did not own any ETE units.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of: (a) Midstream Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"), (b) Midstream Companies, (c) Other MLPs and (d) Other Energy Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in midstream MLPs and Midstream Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund's quarterly reports.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Fund's historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Fund's filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund's investment objective will be attained.

Contact:

KA Fund Advisors, LLC 877-657-3863 http://www.kaynefunds.com/