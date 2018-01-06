KBRA Assigns AA- Rating and Stable Outlook to the Municipal Improvement Corporation of Los Angeles’ Lease Revenue Bonds, Series 2018 A, B & C

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned a AA- rating and Stable
Outlook to the Municipal Improvement Corporation of Los Angeles’ (MICLA)
Lease Revenue Bonds Series 2018-A (Capital Equipment), Lease Revenue
Bonds Series 2018-B (Real Property) and Lease Revenue Refunding Bonds,
Series 2018-C (Real Property-Taxable) (collectively the “2018 Lease
Revenue Bonds”). KBRA has additionally affirmed the rating of AA and
Stable Outlook on the City of Los Angeles’ outstanding general
obligation bonds. KBRA’s long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed
by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.
KBRA’s rating assignment for the 2018 Lease Revenue Bonds is based on
the City’s long-term general obligation rating and evaluation of the
factors discussed in KBRA’s U.S.
State and Local Government Abatement Lease Methodology.
Generally, ratings assigned to the majority of U.S. state and local
abatement lease obligations by KBRA will be one to two notches below the
government lessee’s general obligation rating.
