KBRA Assigns Insurance Financial Strength Ratings of A- to Clear Blue Insurance Group

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned insurance financial
strength ratings (IFSR) of A- with a Stable Outlook to the insurance
subsidiaries of Clear Blue Financial Holdings, LLC (CBFH) – Clear Blue
Specialty Insurance Company (CBSIC) and Clear Blue Insurance Company
(CBIC) (together, referred to as Clear Blue). Additionally, KBRA has
assigned an issuer rating of BBB- with a Stable Outlook to CBFH. CBSIC
is an excess and surplus lines property/casualty company domiciled in
Charlotte, North Carolina; CBIC is an admitted property/casualty insurer
domiciled in Chicago, Illinois.
The ratings reflect Clear Blue’s sound capitalization, favorable
underwriting leverage, conservative investment portfolio, and limited
underwriting risk as a pure fronting specialist. KBRA believes capital
is sufficient to support the company’s strategy as a fronting carrier in
the medium-term. Clear Blue operates as a limited risk-bearing insurance
organization that enables traditional and alternative reinsurers to
access the U.S. market. Clear Blue has benefitted from the historical
financial support from Pine Brook Partners (Pine Brook), a New York
City-based private equity firm. Pine Brook has considerable experience
and success investing in the insurance sector, having been investors in
multiple ventures. Pine Brook assisted in the formation of Clear Blue’s
corporate structure, including the effective use of an admitted and
non-admitted carriers as well as an efficient Puerto Rico-based holding
company and servicing company structure, which includes tax benefits and
considerable service fee income.
Clear Blue’s management team has extensive experience in the fronting
business with long-term working relationships, as well as external
business partners and reinsurers. Further, there is limited competition
from pure fronting companies, with an increasing appetite from
reinsurers due to current capital levels. Lastly, Clear Blue maintains a
formalized and sound enterprise risk management framework that is
designed to identify and substantially mitigate the organization’s
material risks.
Balancing these strengths is the relative start-up nature of the company
and the execution risk for Clear Blue’s management team. The business
strategy places a strong reliance on reinsurance which creates the
potential of failure to pay because of disputes or slow paying
reinsurers. However, KBRA believes Clear Blue has substantially
mitigated this exposure. In addition, despite no retained written
premium, gross premium leverage is increasing, with this trend expected
to continue in the near to medium-term. Finally, key person risk exists
due to the significant unique expertise of senior members of the
management team.
The ratings are based on KBRA’s Global
Insurer & Insurance Holding Company Rating Methodology
published on October 10, 2017.
