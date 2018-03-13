KBRA Assigns Preferred Stock Rating of BB+ for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a preferred stock rating of BB+
for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSC) (“the Company”), a
bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The BB+
rating for TSC’s non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock is notched
from the BBB rating for TSC’s senior unsecured debt and subordinated
debt rating of BBB-. On March 5, 2018, KBRA affirmed other ratings for
TSC as well as ratings of its subsidiary, TriState Capital Bank (“the
Bank”). The Outlook on all long-term ratings is Positive.
The Positive Outlook for the long-term ratings reflects the resilience
in TSC’s earnings and capital to KBRA’s forward looking economic stress
scenarios. Furthermore, the Positive Outlook is a result of the
continued enhancement in the Bank’s risk profile in recent years, and
the positive impact the change has had on the credit quality of TSC’s
loan portfolio. In addition, the potential for earnings accretion
through revenue growth in Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC from
organic or acquisitive expansion is a positive factor. The ratings are
constrained by TSC’s comparatively low net interest margin and below
average earnings metrics, although core profitability is expected to
improve in 2018 due to continued improvements in bank efficiencies as
well as increased scale of operations. The Bank’s elevated level of
noncore funding is an additional constraint on the ratings.
To access the report on the previously affirmed ratings for TSC, click here
or visit www.kbra.com.
The ratings are based on KBRA’s Global
Bank and Bank Holding Company Rating Methodology published on
February 19, 2016. Additionally, KBRA’s approach to bank preferred
notching can be found here.
