KBRA Assigns Preliminary Rating to Gracie Point International Premium Funding 2017-I, Series 2018-A

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary rating to the Series
2018-A, Class I Notes issued by Gracie
Point International Premium Funding 2017-I, Series 2018-A.
This transaction is Gracie Point, LLC’s (“Gracie Point”, the “Company”
or the “Sponsor”) third securitization. Gracie Point International
Premium Funding 2017-I (the “Issuer”) will issue the Series 2018-A Multi
Draw Notes (the “Series 2018-A Notes”) in two classes: Class I (“Class I
Notes”) and Class II (“Class II Notes”, jointly referred to as the
“Notes”). The initial balance of Class I Notes to be offered will be
$13,905,000 and additional Class I Notes may be subsequently offered
periodically (each, a “Draw”) pursuant to an addendum up to a maximum
amount of $100,000,000 if certain condition precedents are met. On the
initial closing date, the Issuer will also issue the full amount of
$2,500,000 of the Class II Notes, which Gracie Point will retain. No
additional Class II Notes will be issued, therefore on additional Draws,
the advance rate will increase. The unrated Class II Notes are fully
subordinated to the rated Class I Notes.
Proceeds of the Notes will be used to purchase participation interests
(“Participations”) in premium finance loans (each, a “Premium Finance
Loan”) made by Gracie Point International, Limited (the “Premium Finance
Lender”), to British Virgin Islands exempted companies limited by shares
(each, an “Eligible Premium Finance Borrower” or “Borrower”) and to make
a deposit into the Series 2018-A Reserve Account to support payments on
capped administrative expenses and interest and principal payments on
the Class I Notes. All Borrowers will be formed to ensure that such
Borrowers are bankruptcy remote. Gracie Point is the sole equity owner
of the Premium Finance Lender (which in turn is the sole equity owner of
the Issuer), and will serve as the administrator of the Premium Finance
Loans.
The initial draw of the Notes will be secured by a portfolio of seven
Premium Finance Loans to Eligible Premium Finance Borrowers with one
life insurance company: The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
(Bermuda Branch). Each Premium Finance Loan will be at least 100%
collateralized by a combination of (i) one or more life insurance
policies issued by eligible life insurance carriers (each, an “Eligible
Life Insurance Company”) having a minimum cash surrender value (“CSV”)
and (ii) cash, if needed. Each Eligible Life Insurance Company has
minimum ratings guidelines, as described further herein. In addition,
each Borrower is required to reserve three months of accrued and unpaid
interest on such Premium Finance Loan plus six months of forward
interest on such Premium Finance Loan. The initial seven Premium Finance
Loans with one Eligible Life Insurance Company have a current aggregate
premium finance loan amount of $15,955,377.
The Notes have an expected maturity date (the “Expected Maturity Date”)
of September 2, 2019, which is approximately 18 months after the initial
issuance date of March 22, 2018 (the “Initial Issuance Date”) and a
stated maturity date (the “Stated Maturity Date”) of March 1, 2020,
which is approximately 24 months after the Initial Issuance Date. The
Initial Issuance Date will be the closing date and subsequent issuance
dates can occur throughout the issuance period (the “Issuance Period”)
which ends twelve months after the Initial Issuance Date. If principal
collections are received by the Issuer during the Issuance Period and
such principal collections are applied on any payment date to repay
principal on the Class I Notes, then the Issuance Period will end on
such payment date or reserved to purchase additional Participations.
KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Global
General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities published
on November 28, 2017 and Global
Insurer & Insurance Holding Company Rating Methodology
published on October 10, 2017.
For complete details on the analysis, please see KBRA’s pre-sale report, Gracie
Point International Premium Funding 2017-I, Series 2018-A Pre-Sale Report,
which was published today at www.kbra.com.
The preliminary rating is based on information known to KBRA at the time
of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release
could result in the assignment of a final rating that differ from the
preliminary rating.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
Preliminary Rating
|
|
Initial
Notes Balance
|
|
Maximum
Notes Balance
|
Series 2018-A, Class I Notes
|
|
A+ (sf)
|
|
$13,905,000
|
|
$100,000,000
|
Series 2018-A, Class II Notes
|
|
NR
|
|
$2,500,000
|
|
$2,500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representations & Warranties Disclosure
All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required,
pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are
available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure
for this transaction can be found in the report available Gracie
Point International Premium Funding 2017-I, Series 2018-A
Representations and Warranties Disclosure.
Related Publications: (available
at www.kbra.com)
