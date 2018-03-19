KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to BENCHMARK 2018-B3

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of
preliminary ratings to 17 classes of BENCHMARK 2018-B3 (see ratings list
below), a $1.1 billion CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 45
commercial mortgage loans secured by 89 properties.
The collateral properties are located in 22 states, with one state
exposure, California (23.7%), representing more than 10.0% of the pool
balance. The pool has exposure to all the major property types, with
four each representing 10.0% or more of the pool balance: office
(35.7%), lodging (20.1%), retail (20.0%) and multifamily (12.6%). The
loans have principal balances ranging from $2.7 million to $62.0 million
for the largest loan in the pool, 6420 Wilshire (5.7%), a 204,035 sf
office building located in Los Angeles, California, approximately nine
miles west of the city’s CBD. The five largest loans, which also include
EOS 21 (5.5%), The SoCal Portfolio (4.6%), Twelve Oaks Mall (4.6%) and
InterContinental San Francisco (4.6%), represent 24.9% of the initial
pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 45.0%.
KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower
rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the
underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance,
which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and
KBRA value using our CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an
aggregate basis, KNCF was 6.7% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA
capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values
that were, on an aggregate basis, 39.8% less than third party appraisal
values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 101.2% and an all-in KLTV of
106.2%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of
default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine
losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit
ratings.
For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, BENCHMARK
2018-B3 published today at www.kbra.com.
The report includes our BENCHMARK
2018-B3 KBRA Conduit KCAT, an easy to use, Excel-based workbook
that provides the following information:
-
KBRA Deal Tape – Contains KBRA loan level details for every loan in
the pool, and the ability for users to input adjustments to KNCF and
KBRA Cap Rates and see the related impact on key deal metrics.
-
KBRA Credit Metrics Comparison Tool – Enables the user to compare the
subject transaction to a user-defined transaction comp set. The
feature provides many of the fields that are included in our CMBS
Monthly Trend Watch publication.
-
Excel-based property cash flow statements for the top 20 loans.
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: BENCHMARK 2018-B3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
|
Initial Class Balance
|
|
|
Expected KBRA Rating
|
A-1
|
|
|
$25,000,000
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-2
|
|
|
$162,100,000
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-3
|
|
|
$66,600,000
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-4
|
|
|
See Footnote (1)
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-5
|
|
|
See Footnote (1)
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-AB
|
|
|
$46,000,000
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-S
|
|
|
$84,672,000
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
B
|
|
|
$49,164,000
|
|
|
AA(sf)
|
C
|
|
|
$50,530,000
|
|
|
A-(sf)
|
D
|
|
|
$36,873,0002
|
|
|
BBB(sf)
|
E-RR3
|
|
|
$21,851,0002
|
|
|
BBB-(sf)
|
F-RR3
|
|
|
$12,291,000
|
|
|
BB+(sf)
|
G-RR3
|
|
|
$12,291,000
|
|
|
BB-(sf)
|
H-RR3
|
|
|
$15,022,000
|
|
|
B-(sf)
|
NR-RR3
|
|
|
$45,067,711
|
|
|
NR
|
X-A
|
|
|
$849,448,0004
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
X-B
|
|
|
$99,694,0004
|
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
X-D
|
|
|
$36,873,0002,4
|
|
|
BBB(sf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 The exact initial certificate balances of the Class A-4
and A-5 certificates will not be determined until final pricing.
However, the aggregate certificate balance of the Class A-4 and A-5
certificates is expected to be $465.1 million. Each class’ initial
certificate balance is expected to fall within the following ranges:
Class A-4 - $75.0 million to $175.0 million; and Class A-5 - $290.1
million to $390.1 million. 2 Approximate initial
certificate balances. The certificate balances of the Class D and
Class E-RR certificates (and, accordingly, the approximate notional
amount of the Class X-D certificates) will not be determined until
final pricing. However, the aggregate certificate balance of the
Class D and E-RR certificates is expected to be approximately $58.7
million. Each class’ initial certificate balance is expected to fall
within the following ranges: Class D - $35.0 million to $38.3
million; and Class E-RR - $20.4 million to $23.7 million. The
notional balance of the Class X-D certificates will be equal to the
certificate balance of the Class D certificates. Credit enhancement
for the Class D is expected to fall within a range of 9.920% to
9.620%. 3 In satisfaction of the US risk retention rules,
these classes are expected to be purchased and retained by a
third-party purchaser on the closing date. Such classes are intended
to constitute an “eligible horizontal residual interest” and will
represent at least 5.0% of the fair market value of all non-residual
certificates issued. 4 Notional balance.
Representations & Warranties Disclosure
All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required,
pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are
available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure
for this transaction can be found in the report available here.
Related Publications: (available
at www.kbra.com)
