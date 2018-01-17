KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CGCMT 2018-TBR

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of
preliminary ratings to eight classes of CGCMT 2018-TBR, a $189.1 million
CMBS single-asset, single-borrower transaction.
The collateral for the transaction is a $189.1 million non-recourse,
first lien mortgage loan. The floating rate loan has an initial two-year
term with five, one-year extension options and requires monthly
interest-only payments based on one-month LIBOR plus a spread of 1.99%.
The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in the Turtle
Bay Resort, a 452-key, 6-story full-service hotel and resort located in
Hawaii on the island of Oahu. The asset is situated on the island’s
north shore, 37 miles from the Honolulu International Airport. The hotel
was constructed in 1972 and renovated in 2013 at a cost of $55 million.
The collateral includes approximately 629 acres of land owned in fee.
Blackstone Real Estate partners VIII-NQ L.P. serves as the loan sponsor.
Blackstone Real Estate Partners (BREP) is one of the largest real estate
private equity firms in the world with $111.0 billion of assets under
management and personnel and investments located globally, including
Asia, Europe, and North America. BREP’s real estate portfolio includes
lodging, industrial, office, residential, and retail assets.
KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the
property’s cash flow using our CMBS
Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our CMBS
Single Borrower and Large Loan Rating Methodology. The results
of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) of $19.2 million. We
applied a capitalization rate of 10.00% and arrived at a KBRA value of
$191.7 million and a KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) of 99.1%. In our analysis
of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party
engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, our own on-site
inspection of the property, and legal documentation.
For further details on KBRA’s analysis, please see our Pre-Sale Report, CGCMT
2018-TBR, which was published today at www.kbra.com.
The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the
time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this
release could result in the assignment of ratings that differ from the
preliminary ratings.
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: CGCMT 2018-TBR
* Notional balance
** To satisfy the US risk retention rules, Citi Real Estate
Funding, Inc. (or its majority-owned affiliate) will retain the VRR
Interest, which is intended to meet the definition of an “eligible
vertical interest” under the US credit risk retention rules.
Representations & Warranties Disclosure
All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required,
pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are
available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure
for this transaction can be found in the report available CGCMT
2018-TBR Representations & Warranties Disclosure.
Related Publications: (available
at www.kbra.com)
