Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Conn’s Receivables Funding 2018-A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Conn’s Receivables Funding Series (“CONN 2018-A”). The transaction represents the sixth securitization since 2015 collateralized by a pool of retail installment sales contracts and installment loans made to finance customer purchases of merchandise from one of Conn’s retail locations.

This is a $358.3 million ABS transaction and will include approximately $421.5 million of receivables at closing. The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 48.50% for the Class A Notes, 32.00% for the Class B Notes, and 15.50% for the Class C Notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, excess spread, a reserve account funded at closing, and, in the case of the Class A Notes and Class B Notes, subordination of the junior class Notes.

Conn Appliances, Inc., a Texas corporation, is the sole direct subsidiary of Conn’s Inc., a publicly traded Delaware corporation. Conn’s has approximately 4,180 employees and operates 118 retail locations in 14 different states as of June 30, 2018. Conn Appliances’ operates through two segments, retail and credit, and provides customers the opportunity to purchase high-quality premium brand products across four primary categories: furniture and mattresses, appliances, electronics, and home office goods.

Conn’s targets under-banked, subprime consumers that typically have credit scores between 550 and 650 and have limited access to credit. Their core customer demographic typically earns between $25,000 and $60,000 in annual income, lives in densely populated neighborhoods, and usually shops to replace older household goods with newer items. The Company focuses on a high level of customer service driven by a trained and motivated staff, quick delivery and installation, and product repair or replacement services. By combining this high level of customer service with unique retail and credit offerings, Conn’s strategy is to drive repeat transactions. Additionally, the Company’s product selection is focused on higher priced items that generate higher margins and typically require some form of financing. In Q1 YTD FY 2019, Conn Appliances and its subsidiaries financed, on average, approximately 70.0% of its retail sales under its in-house financing program.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology published on November 28, 2017. KBRA’s consumer loan methodology incorporates an analysis of: (1) the underlying collateral pool, (2) the originator’s historical static pool data, segmented by characteristics including credit quality and product type, (3) the proposed capital structure for the transaction, (4) KBRA’s operational assessment of the originator and servicer and (5) the legal structure, transaction documents, and legal opinions.

In applying the methodology, KBRA analyzed Conn’s static pool data and the underlying collateral pool. KBRA also conducted an on-site operational review of Conn’s at its servicing center in Beaumont, TX. In addition, KBRA stressed the capital structure based on its stress case cash flow assumptions. KBRA will review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

For complete details on the analysis, please see KBRA’s Pre-Sale Report, Conn's Receivables Funding 2018-A, which was published today at www.kbra.com.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Conn’s Receivables Funding 2018-A

Class       Preliminary Rating       Expected Initial Class Principal
A       BBB- (sf)       $219,200,000
B       BB- (sf)       $69,550,000
C       B- (sf)       $69,550,000
           

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report available here.

Related Publication: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/06EXTERRAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06AUTHORITIES : Contractor fatally shot by deputies in Georgia
AQ
08/06VECTOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06LAS VEGAS SANDS : Expands Commitment to Responsible Citizenship with Launch of Project Protect
PR
08/06RITE AID : and Albertsons Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Consideration
BU
08/06Retail Tech Venture Capitalist Indy Guha to Lead Signifyd’s Enterprise Marketing Team
BU
08/06CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : unions hammer out tentative agreements on contracts
AQ
08/06MULTIPLUS : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of dividends and interest on own capital
PU
08/06SYKES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06DOUGLAS DYNAMICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple, YouTube, and others drop conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
2GREENLAND ACQUISITION CORP :oration Announces that Ordinary Shares, Rights, and Warrants to Commence Separa..
3COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Announces $200 Million Increase to Stock Repurchas..
4OTTER TAIL CORPORATION : Otter Tail Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings
5VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. : VALMONT INDUSTRIES : Acquires Industry-Leading Manufacturer of Engineered Overhead ..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.