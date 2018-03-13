KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Consumer Loan Underlying Bond (CLUB) Credit Trust 2018-NP1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Consumer Loan Underlying Bond (CLUB) Credit Trust 2018-NP1 (“CLUB 2018-NP1”). This is a $301.727 million consumer loan ABS transaction that is expected to close March 21, 2018.

This transaction is LendingClub Corporation’s (“LendingClub” or the “Company”) fifth rated sponsored securitization, first of 2018 and the third sponsored securitization consisting of near prime unsecured consumer loans facilitated by LendingClub’s proprietary technology platform supporting an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors by offering a variety of loan products originated by issuing banks through the platform, www.lendingclub.com (the “LendingClub Platform” or the “Platform”). Overall, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has rated six other securitizations (LendingClub Issuance Trust, Series 2016-NP2, Arcadia Receivables Credit Trust 2017-1, Consumer Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust, 2017-NP1, Consumer Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust, 2017-P1, Consumer Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust, 2017-P2 and Consumer Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust, 2017-NP2) whose origination was facilitated by the LendingClub Platform.

The LendingClub Platform was launched in 2007 and is operated by LendingClub. LendingClub has been a public company since its IPO in December 2014 and its stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LC”. The LendingClub Platform currently offers an array of products including unsecured personal installment loans to super prime, prime and near prime customers, patient and education financing, auto refinance loans and small business loans and lines of credit.

The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 49.50%, 37.40% and 15.35% for the Class A, Class B, and Class C notes, respectively. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of the junior note classes, a cash reserve account and excess spread.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Lending Club’s historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Lending Club Platform, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

For complete details on the analysis, please see KBRA’s pre-sale report, Consumer Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust 2018-NP1 Pre-Sale Report, which was published today at www.kbra.com.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Consumer Loan Underlying Bond (CLUB) Credit Trust 2018-NP1

Class Preliminary Rating Expected Initial Class Principal A A- (sf) $180,717,000 B BBB (sf) $42,876,000 C BB (sf) $78,134,000

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report entitled Consumer Loan Underlying Bond Credit Trust 2018-NP1 Representations and Warranties Disclosure.

