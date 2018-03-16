KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Freddie Mac’s STACR 2018-SPI1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two
classes of certificates from Freddie Mac’s Structured Agency Credit Risk
(STACR) Securitized Participation Interests Trust, Series 2018-SPI1
(STACR 2018-SPI1), a credit risk sharing transaction with a total
certificate offering of $139,947,325. STACR 2018-SPI1 represents Freddie
Mac’s second risk transfer deal under the STACR SPI shelf. The offered
certificates are backed by participation interests (PI) in underlying
mortgage loans acquired by Freddie Mac.
The underlying STACR 2018-SPI1 mortgage pool consists of 9,460
residential mortgage loans with an aggregate cut-off balance of
approximately $3.5 billion. The loans are fully-amortizing, fixed-rate
mortgages (FRMs) of prime quality. The borrowers in the pool have a
weighted average (WA) original credit score of 761 and a WA
debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 36.0%. The pool has a WA loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio of 79.2% and WA combined LTV (CLTV) of 80.0%, with
approximately 6.4% of the loans possessing subordinate financing at
origination.
KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage
pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an
examination of the results from loan file reviews performed by an
independent third-party firm, cash flow modeling analysis of the
transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and
an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation.
This analysis is further described in our U.S.
RMBS Rating Methodology.
For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, STACR
2018-SPI1, which was published on March 16, 2018 at www.kbra.com.
