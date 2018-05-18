KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to JPMDB 2018-C8

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of
preliminary ratings to 17 classes of JPMDB 2018-C8 (see ratings list
below), a $713.1 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 41
commercial mortgage loans secured by 69 properties.
The collateral properties are located in 20 states, with two state
exposures each representing more than 10.0% of the pool balance:
California (22.9%) and Texas (15.9%). The pool has exposure to all of
the major property types, with four each representing 10.0% or more of
the pool balance: office (26.9%), retail (22.2%), lodging (16.6%) and
multifamily (13.9%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $2.4
million to $50.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, Marina
Heights State Farm (7.0%), a 2.0 million sf Class-A office complex
located in Tempe, Arizona, approximately nine miles east of the Phoenix
CBD. The five largest loans, which also include 1875 Atlantic Avenue
(5.9%), Atlantic Times Square (5.6%), Embassy Suites Glendale (5.2%) and
Sheraton Hotel Arlington (5.1%), represent 28.8% of the initial pool
balance, while the top 10 loans represent 50.9%.
KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower
rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the
underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance,
which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and
KBRA value using our CMBS
Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was
6.9% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were
applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate
basis, 38.1% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an
in-trust KLTV of 98.4% and an all-in KLTV of 103.0%. The model deploys
rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and
loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral
loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.
For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, JPMDB
2018-C8 published at www.kbra.com.
The report includes our JPMDB
2018-C8 KBRA Conduit Comparative Analytic Tool (KCAT). an
easy to use, Excel-based workbook that provides the following
information:
-
KBRA Deal Tape – Contains KBRA loan level details for every loan in
the pool, and the ability for users to input adjustments to KNCF and
KBRA Cap Rates and see the related impact on key deal metrics.
-
KBRA Credit Metrics Comparison Tool – Enables the user to compare the
subject transaction to a user-defined transaction comp set. The
feature provides many of the fields that are included in our CMBS
Monthly Trend Watch publication.
-
Excel-based property cash flow statements for the top 20 loans.
|
|
Preliminary Ratings Assigned: JPMDB 2018-C8
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class
|
|
Initial Class Balance
|
|
Expected KBRA Rating
|
A-1
|
|
$20,521,343
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-2
|
|
$131,981,467
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-3
|
|
See Footnote (1)
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-4
|
|
See Footnote (1)
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-SB
|
|
$33,165,944
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
A-S
|
|
$64,183,025
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
B
|
|
$32,981,845
|
|
AA(sf)
|
C
|
|
$32,091,512
|
|
A(sf)
|
D
|
|
$35,657,005
|
|
BBB-(sf)
|
E
|
|
$8,912,691
|
|
BB+(sf)
|
F
|
|
$7,132,025
|
|
BB-(sf)
|
G
|
|
$7,132,025
|
|
B(sf)
|
NR-RR2
|
|
$25,851,542
|
|
NR
|
X-A
|
|
$563,379,0103
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
X-B
|
|
$65,073,3583
|
|
AAA(sf)
|
X-D
|
|
$35,657,0053
|
|
BBB-(sf)
|
X-EF
|
|
$16,044,7163
|
|
BB-(sf)
|
X-G
|
|
$7,132,0253
|
|
B(sf)
|
VRR Interest
|
|
See Footnote (4)
|
|
NR
1The exact initial certificate balances of the Class A-3 and
Class A-4 certificates will not be determined until final pricing. The
aggregate initial certificate balance of the Class A-3 and Class A-4
certificates is expected to be approximately $313,527,231. Each class’
initial certificate balance is expected to fall within the following
ranges: Class A-3 - $78,008,149 - $130,013,581; Class A-4 - $183,513,650
- $235,519,082. 2To satisfy the US risk retention rules,
Starwood Conduit CMBS Horizontal Retention I LLC is expected to retain
an “eligible horizontal residual interest” consisting of the Class NR-RR
certificates, representing approximately 1.1887% of the aggregate fair
value of all of the non-residual interests issued by the issuer,
determined in accordance with GAAP. 3Notional balance
calculated as set forth in the Legal Analysis section. 4To
satisfy the remaining risk retention requirements, Starwood Conduit CMBS
Vertical Retention I LLC is expected to retain a portion of the VRR
interest, which is an “eligible vertical interest” in the aggregate
amount of approximately 3.856% of the aggregate certificate balance of
all of the non-residual interests issued by the issuer.
Representations & Warranties Disclosure
All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required,
pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are
available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure
for this transaction can be found in the report available here.
