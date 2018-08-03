KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Starwood Mortgage Residential Trust 2018-IMC1 (STAR 2018-IMC1)

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Starwood’s inaugural non-prime RMBS securitization, Starwood Mortgage Residential Trust 2018-IMC1 (STAR 2018-IMC1).

STAR 2018-IMC1 is the first residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction issued by the Sponsor (Starwood Non-Agency Lending, LLC), a division of Starwood Capital Group (SCG). The $378.1 million transaction is collateralized by a pool of 899 mortgages, which are mostly classified as non-prime as the collateral pool contains borrowers with prior credit events (8.7%), loans using alternative income documentation sources such as bank statements (56.3%), asset qualification (5.5%) and investor cash flow/business-purpose loans (26.2%). In addition, this transaction contains smaller subsets of loans which KBRA generally considers to be expanded prime due to certain loan or borrower characteristics, such as loans that would typically require exceptions to prime/super-prime guidelines with compensating factors. Of the loans subject to the Ability-to-Repay (ATR) rule, all are classified as Non-QM (62.9%), and the rest are exempt from the ATR rule (37.1%) as the loans were originated for investment properties.

The underlying collateral consists of hybrid adjustable rate mortgages (58.1%) and fully-amortizing fixed-rate loans (41.9%), including interest only loans (11.2%) with mostly five-year interest only periods (10.3%). Loans in the pool exhibit substantial borrower equity, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 63.9% and CLTV of 64.0%. The pool has a WA original credit score of 726, and a WA loan age of 12 months.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling, analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, Starwood Mortgage Residential Trust 2018-IMC1, which was published on August 2, 2018 on www.kbra.com.

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report entitled, STAR 2018-IMC1 Trust Representations and Warranties Disclosure.

