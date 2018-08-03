Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Starwood Mortgage Residential Trust 2018-IMC1 (STAR 2018-IMC1)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Starwood’s inaugural non-prime RMBS securitization, Starwood Mortgage Residential Trust 2018-IMC1 (STAR 2018-IMC1).

STAR 2018-IMC1 is the first residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction issued by the Sponsor (Starwood Non-Agency Lending, LLC), a division of Starwood Capital Group (SCG). The $378.1 million transaction is collateralized by a pool of 899 mortgages, which are mostly classified as non-prime as the collateral pool contains borrowers with prior credit events (8.7%), loans using alternative income documentation sources such as bank statements (56.3%), asset qualification (5.5%) and investor cash flow/business-purpose loans (26.2%). In addition, this transaction contains smaller subsets of loans which KBRA generally considers to be expanded prime due to certain loan or borrower characteristics, such as loans that would typically require exceptions to prime/super-prime guidelines with compensating factors. Of the loans subject to the Ability-to-Repay (ATR) rule, all are classified as Non-QM (62.9%), and the rest are exempt from the ATR rule (37.1%) as the loans were originated for investment properties.

The underlying collateral consists of hybrid adjustable rate mortgages (58.1%) and fully-amortizing fixed-rate loans (41.9%), including interest only loans (11.2%) with mostly five-year interest only periods (10.3%). Loans in the pool exhibit substantial borrower equity, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 63.9% and CLTV of 64.0%. The pool has a WA original credit score of 726, and a WA loan age of 12 months.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling, analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

For complete details on the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, Starwood Mortgage Residential Trust 2018-IMC1, which was published on August 2, 2018 on www.kbra.com.

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report entitled, STAR 2018-IMC1 Trust Representations and Warranties Disclosure.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com)

CONNECT
WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pAMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:02pGlobal Surgical Site Infection Market Analysis, Size, Share, Development, Growth & Demand Forecast 2013-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:01pNVR : Miami County Real Estate Transactions
AQ
07:01pTESLA : To Be Truly Happy Again, David Einhorn Needs To Drop Everything And Buy The Mets
AQ
07:01pCALL OF DUTY : Black Ops 4 Multiplayer Beta Now Live on PlayStation®4
BU
07:01pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:01pGOLDEN SECRET VENTURES : Thunderbird Entertainment Inc. to combine with Golden Secret Ventures Ltd. to create a high impact, public International Media Company
AQ
07:01pESPRINET : Publication of the essential information update pursuant to art. 131, paragraph 2, of the Issuers' Regulation
PU
07:01pZENDESK : to Present At Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
07:00pCISCO : In a bid to expand cloud offerings, Cisco acquires Duo
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Boosts Prices in China for Its U.S.-Made Cars -- WSJ
2TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE : TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC COMMON STOCK (NASDAQ:TTWO) reported earning..
3HEINEKEN : Heineken Selling Chinese Operations to CR Beer
4Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
5PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC : PETS AT HOME : Q1 Trading Statement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.