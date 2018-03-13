Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Comments on First National of Nebraska, Inc.’s Proposed Subordinated Note Issuance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 05:36pm CET

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) currently maintains a senior unsecured debt rating of A- and subordinated debt rating of BBB+ for First National of Nebraska, Inc. (“FNNI”, “the Company”). Additionally, KBRA maintains deposit and senior unsecured debt rating of A for the lead bank subsidiary, First National Bank of Omaha. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

The proceeds of the proposed $150 million subordinated debt issuance will be used to bolster working and risk-based capital as well as the liquidity of the Company. Further, pro forma debt is expected to remain manageable post close. On a consolidated basis, FNNI had $50 million in subordinated debt, issued by the subsidiary bank, $150 million in trust preferred securities, and $2.0 billion in common equity and retained earnings as of December 31, 2017. Additionally, FNNI had $158.2 million in cash, which KBRA believes is adequate to service holding company debt. Management intends to keep the proceeds of the offering at the holding company; accordingly, KBRA expects the double leverage ratio, which stood at 102% at December 31, 2017, to remain at an acceptable level.

In October of 2017, KBRA affirmed FNNI’s senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings, as well as its short-term debt rating, primarily due to FNNI’s stable fee income streams, comfortable capital position, and sizeable deposit market share in key geographies. FNNI’s relatively lower diversification by geography and product mix compared to larger U.S. banks were the main rating constraints.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02pA.M. BEST : Assigns Credit Ratings to Momentum Life Limited
BU
06:02pAPPLE : Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose
BU
06:02pHYATT HOTELS : Place Macaé Officially Opens Its Doors in the State of Rio de Janeiro
BU
06:02pNew bakery Brummi's Yummies now open
AQ
06:02pSUPERSONIC IMAGINE : Announces Its 2017 Results
BU
06:01pBroadcom to stay on deal path after Qualcomm halt
RE
06:01pEQUIFY, LLC : Announces Appointment of Michael Grimm as President, Auctions
BU
06:01pUnited States Patent and Trademark Office Issues Multiple Patents on New Arterial & Venous Embolic Device to Control Bleeding, Seal Leaks, and De-Vascularize Tumors
BU
06:01pK12 : Washington Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-19 School Year
BU
06:01pU.S. BANCORP : Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.