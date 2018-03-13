KBRA Comments on First National of Nebraska, Inc.’s Proposed Subordinated Note Issuance

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) currently maintains a senior unsecured
debt rating of A- and subordinated debt rating of BBB+ for First
National of Nebraska, Inc. (“FNNI”, “the Company”). Additionally, KBRA
maintains deposit and senior unsecured debt rating of A for the lead
bank subsidiary, First National Bank of Omaha. The Outlook for all
long-term ratings is Stable.
The proceeds of the proposed $150 million subordinated debt issuance
will be used to bolster working and risk-based capital as well as the
liquidity of the Company. Further, pro forma debt is expected to remain
manageable post close. On a consolidated basis, FNNI had $50 million in
subordinated debt, issued by the subsidiary bank, $150 million in trust
preferred securities, and $2.0 billion in common equity and retained
earnings as of December 31, 2017. Additionally, FNNI had $158.2 million
in cash, which KBRA believes is adequate to service holding company
debt. Management intends to keep the proceeds of the offering at the
holding company; accordingly, KBRA expects the double leverage ratio,
which stood at 102% at December 31, 2017, to remain at an acceptable
level.
In October of 2017, KBRA affirmed FNNI’s senior unsecured and
subordinated debt ratings, as well as its short-term debt rating,
primarily due to FNNI’s stable fee income streams, comfortable capital
position, and sizeable deposit market share in key geographies. FNNI’s
relatively lower diversification by geography and product mix compared
to larger U.S. banks were the main rating constraints.
