KBRA Publishes RMBS Research: “RMBS Servicer Stop Advance; Issuers Take Differing Approaches”

The RMBS securitization market has experienced considerable changes post
the global financial crisis. One noteworthy change has been to the
treatment of principal and interest advancing, as a number of
transactions have incorporated “stop advance” provisions. When employing
these provisions, KBRA has observed that sponsors strive to strike a
balance between using the feature to mitigate losses and advancing
timeline ambiguity while still maintaining liquidity for high investment
grade securities. As these provisions have become more prevalent, they
have been accompanied by a number of structural nuances.
-
Differing approaches have been used to mitigate the risk of shortfalls
on investment grade (IG) securities. Some transactions feature
augmented payment priorities for such classes, whereby interest from
all available funds is remitted first to high IG classes before paying
principal to such IG classes. We observed other structures where the
risk of liquidity interruption on the senior securities is mitigated
by excluding the amount of unpaid stop advance interest in the
definition of interest owed within the transaction’s governing
documents.
-
The sponsors for some of these same transactions have added new
structural features that enhance higher-priority security holders’
positions by changing payment priority or locking-out subordinate
security holders from principal payments based on serious loan
delinquencies.
In the publication, KBRA provides color on the “stop advance” mechanism
and how certain issuers are implementing this mechanism in different
ways into their respective transactions. We generally define the
implementation method into a few broad constructs which address high
investment grade class liquidity risk: definitional, structural, and/or
via additional credit enhancement (e.g. excess spread).
