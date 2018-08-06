KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: Inside the G7: Political Party Landscapes & Policy Direction

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a macro-market commentary, “Inside the G7: Political Party Landscapes & Policy Direction.” In this piece, KBRA discusses Group of Seven member countries and the party realignment and policy shifts within them. Some G7 countries have demonstrated bold policy transformation within the construct of existing political parties (the United States (U.S.) and United Kingdom (UK)). In others, KBRA has witnessed the entrance or ascendance of new or anti-establishment political parties (France, Germany and Italy), notably on the right of the ideological spectrum, although with differing impacts on policy formulation. Such examples contrast with G7 members that have maintained both stable political party landscapes and policy direction (Canada and Japan). This piece highlights the lack of a strong connection between political party stability and policy stability. It also emphasizes situations where financial and credit risks appear to be changing that could influence KBRA’s sovereign views.

To access the full report, click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005528/en/