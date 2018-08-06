KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: Inside the G7: Political Party Landscapes & Policy Direction

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a macro-market commentary,
“Inside the G7: Political Party Landscapes & Policy Direction.” In this
piece, KBRA discusses Group of Seven member countries and the party
realignment and policy shifts within them. Some G7 countries have
demonstrated bold policy transformation within the construct of existing
political parties (the United States (U.S.) and United Kingdom (UK)). In
others, KBRA has witnessed the entrance or ascendance of new or
anti-establishment political parties (France, Germany and Italy),
notably on the right of the ideological spectrum, although with
differing impacts on policy formulation. Such examples contrast with G7
members that have maintained both stable political party landscapes and
policy direction (Canada and Japan). This piece highlights the lack of a
strong connection between political party stability and policy
stability. It also emphasizes situations where financial and credit
risks appear to be changing that could influence KBRA’s sovereign views.
