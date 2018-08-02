Log in
KBRA Releases Rating Report on Miami-Dade County, Florida Aviation Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2018 A, B and C

08/02/2018 | 11:51am EDT

On August 1, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to Miami-Dade County, Florida Aviation Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2018A (AMT), Series 2018B (Non-AMT), and Series 2018C (Taxable). KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook on the County’s outstanding Aviation Revenue Bonds. KBRA long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology. KBRA’s rating evaluation of the long-term credit quality of general airport revenue bonds focuses on the following six key rating determinants:

  • Management
  • Economics/Demographics of Service Area
  • Airport Utilization
  • Airport Debt/Capital Needs
  • Airport Finance
  • Legal Mechanics and Security Provisions

To view the report, click here.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
