KBRA Releases Rating Report on Miami-Dade County, Florida Aviation Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2018 A, B and C

On August 1, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to Miami-Dade County, Florida Aviation Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2018A (AMT), Series 2018B (Non-AMT), and Series 2018C (Taxable). KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating of AA- and Stable Outlook on the County’s outstanding Aviation Revenue Bonds. KBRA long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.

The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S. General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology. KBRA’s rating evaluation of the long-term credit quality of general airport revenue bonds focuses on the following six key rating determinants:

Management

Economics/Demographics of Service Area

Airport Utilization

Airport Debt/Capital Needs

Airport Finance

Legal Mechanics and Security Provisions

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

