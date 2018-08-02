KBRA Releases Rating Report on Miami-Dade County, Florida Aviation Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2018 A, B and C

On August 1, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term
rating of AA- and Stable Outlook to Miami-Dade County, Florida Aviation
Revenue Refunding Bonds Series 2018A (AMT), Series 2018B (Non-AMT), and
Series 2018C (Taxable). KBRA additionally affirmed the long-term rating
of AA- and Stable Outlook on the County’s outstanding Aviation Revenue
Bonds. KBRA long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter
of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.
The rating actions are based on KBRA’s U.S.
General Airport Revenue Bond Rating Methodology. KBRA’s rating
evaluation of the long-term credit quality of general airport revenue
bonds focuses on the following six key rating determinants:
-
Management
-
Economics/Demographics of Service Area
-
Airport Utilization
-
Airport Debt/Capital Needs
-
Airport Finance
-
Legal Mechanics and Security Provisions
To view the report, click here.
About KBRA and KBRA Europe
KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is
recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a
Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the
European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating
Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.
