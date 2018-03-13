KBRA Releases Report for MTA Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2002D-2b (LIBOR FRTN)

On March 12, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term
rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation
Authority (MTA)’s Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds,
Subseries 2002D-2b (LIBOR Floating Rate Tender Notes) (FRTN). KBRA also
affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook on the MTA’s
outstanding transportation revenue bonds.
Additionally, KBRA affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the
following Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes (BANs), Series
2017C and Series 2018A.
|
Ratings
|
Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority
(MTA)
|
Series/Bond
|
|
Rating
|
|
Outlook
|
|
Action
|
Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries
2002D-2b (LIBOR Floating Rate Tender Notes) (FRTN)
|
|
AA+
|
|
Stable
|
|
Assigned
|
Transportation Revenue Bonds
|
|
AA+
|
|
Stable
|
|
Affirmed
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C
(partially maturing 2/15/2019 & 5/15/2019)
|
|
K1+
|
|
|
|
Affirmed
|
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (BANs) (maturing
8/15/2019)
|
|
K1+
|
|
|
|
Affirmed
|
KBRA’s long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter
of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.
|
KBRA’s long-term rating for MTA is based on the U.S.
Public Toll Roads, Bridges, & Tunnels Rating Methodology.
To view the report, please click here.
