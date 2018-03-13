Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Report for MTA Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2002D-2b (LIBOR FRTN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 05:40pm CET

On March 12, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)’s Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2002D-2b (LIBOR Floating Rate Tender Notes) (FRTN). KBRA also affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook on the MTA’s outstanding transportation revenue bonds.

Additionally, KBRA affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the following Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes (BANs), Series 2017C and Series 2018A.

Ratings

Issuer:                   Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)

Series/Bond   Rating   Outlook   Action
Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2002D-2b (LIBOR Floating Rate Tender Notes) (FRTN)   AA+   Stable   Assigned
Transportation Revenue Bonds   AA+   Stable   Affirmed
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C (partially maturing 2/15/2019 & 5/15/2019)   K1+       Affirmed
Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (BANs) (maturing 8/15/2019)   K1+       Affirmed
KBRA’s long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.
 

KBRA’s long-term rating for MTA is based on the U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, & Tunnels Rating Methodology.

To view the report, please click here.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn 
Download the iOS App 
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:00pFIRST MAJESTIC SILVER : Primero Announces Shareholders Vote in Favour of Transaction With First Majestic
AQ
06:00pCANADA RARE EARTH : Receives a US$500,000 Fee for Optioning Certain of its Rights to Acquire a Completed Refinery
AQ
06:00pXCEL BRANDS : Announces the Expansion of the H Halston Brand into the Home Category
AQ
06:00pDIPLOMAT PHARMACY : to Present at 2018 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
PR
06:00pNorth American Cognitive Radio Market 2018 with Forecasts to 2023 - CAGR Projected to Grow at 15.5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:00pING GROEP : completes acquisition of majority stake in Payvision
GL
05:59pSouthern Pacific Financing 04-A PLC - Redemption Notice
PR
05:57pTEMPUS APPLIED SOLUTIONS HOLDINGS, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:57pAK STEEL HOLDING CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:56pOLD SECOND BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Tesla's electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.