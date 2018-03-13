KBRA Releases Report for MTA Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2002D-2b (LIBOR FRTN)

On March 12, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)’s Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2002D-2b (LIBOR Floating Rate Tender Notes) (FRTN). KBRA also affirmed the long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook on the MTA’s outstanding transportation revenue bonds.

Additionally, KBRA affirmed the short-term rating of K1+ on the following Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes (BANs), Series 2017C and Series 2018A.

Ratings Issuer: Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Series/Bond Rating Outlook Action Transportation Revenue Variable Rate Refunding Bonds, Subseries 2002D-2b (LIBOR Floating Rate Tender Notes) (FRTN) AA+ Stable Assigned Transportation Revenue Bonds AA+ Stable Affirmed Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2017C (partially maturing 2/15/2019 & 5/15/2019) K1+ Affirmed Transportation Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes, Series 2018A (BANs) (maturing 8/15/2019) K1+ Affirmed KBRA’s long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.

KBRA’s long-term rating for MTA is based on the U.S. Public Toll Roads, Bridges, & Tunnels Rating Methodology.

