Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases its Monthly Auto Loan Indices for July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:28pm CEST

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its auto loan indices for the month of July. The accompanying commentary highlights the fact that auto loan collateral performance weakened during the month, with annualized net losses rising in both KBRA’s Prime and Non-Prime Auto Loan Indices. The trend should progress through the remainder of the year, as summer travel and holiday spending weigh on borrower finances.

Click here to see the report.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter
LinkedIn
Download the iOS App
YouTube

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus, is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider, and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:43pEQUITES PROPERTY FUND : grows portfolio
AQ
06:43pMERAFE RESOURCES : hits a dividend high
AQ
06:43pBARCLAYS : INTERIM RESULTS - Barclays divorce helps Absa win back lost market share
AQ
06:43pTONGAAT HULETT : CEO to go sooner
AQ
06:43pTECHNOLOGY - Ayo, AEEI share deal transfer collapses
AQ
06:43pFIVE POINT HOLDINGS, LLC : Sets Date for Releasing Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2018 and Investor Conference Call
BU
06:42pAEGON : N.V. Divests Final Block of U.S. Life Reinsurance Business
DJ
06:42pXIN POINT : 1H net up 12.7% to RMB198m; div RMB6 cts
AQ
06:42pPACIFIC OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST : narrows loss ahead of scheduled Pan Am sale
AQ
06:42pMTR CEO, projects director to leave after link scandal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks near six-month peak on China boost; S&P nears record, oil up
2BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
3UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan
5BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC : BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. : Announces Second-Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.