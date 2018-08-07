KBRA Releases its Monthly Auto Loan Indices for July

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its auto loan indices for the month of July. The accompanying commentary highlights the fact that auto loan collateral performance weakened during the month, with annualized net losses rising in both KBRA’s Prime and Non-Prime Auto Loan Indices. The trend should progress through the remainder of the year, as summer travel and holiday spending weigh on borrower finances.

