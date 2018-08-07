KBRA Releases its Monthly Auto Loan Indices for July

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its auto loan indices for the
month of July. The accompanying commentary highlights the fact that auto
loan collateral performance weakened during the month, with annualized
net losses rising in both KBRA’s Prime and Non-Prime Auto Loan Indices.
The trend should progress through the remainder of the year, as summer
travel and holiday spending weigh on borrower finances.
Click here
to see the report.
