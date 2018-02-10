Log in
KFA Korea Football Association : WNT squad for the Algarve Cup 2018 announced

02/10/2018 | 08:11am CET
The squad of the Korea Republic Women's National Football Team for the Algarve Cup 2018 taking place in Algarve, Portugal was announced. JI Soyun, playing for the Chelsea LFC and LEE Mina, KFA player of the year 2017, were called inThe team's manager YOON Dukyeo said 'The squad has been renewed after reviewing the team's performance in 2017 EAFF E-1 Football Championship. This tournament will be the beginning of the preparation for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2018 in April'The Women's National Team will be assembled on February 20 at Paju NFC and depart on February 22


GK: KANG Gaae(Gumi Sportstoto), YOON Younggeul(Gyeongju KHNP), KIM Minjeong(Incheon Hyundai Steel)
DF: SHIM Seoyeon, KIM Hyeri, LIM Seonjoo, JANG Seulgi(Incheon Hyundai Steel), PARK Chorong (Hwacheon KSPO), SIN Damyeong(Suwon FMC), HONG Hyeji(Changnyeong WFC)
MF: CHO Sohyun(FA), LEE Mina, CHOI Yeseul(Kobe INAC, Japan), LEE Youngju, LEE Sodam(Incheon Hyundai Steel), JANG Chang(Korea University)
FW: JI Soyun(Chelsea LFC), JEON Gaeul(Melbourne Victory FC), JEONG Seolbin, HAN Chaerin(Incheon Hyundai Steel), CHOE Yuri(Gumi Sportstoto), LEE Geummin(Gyeongju KHNP), SON Hwayeon(Changnyeong WFC)


Match 1: March 1(Thur.) 00:00 vs Russia, Albufeira Stadium
Match 2: March 3(Sat.) 04:00 vs Sweden, Parchal Stadium
Match 3: March 6(Tue.) 00:00 vs Canada, Albufeira Stadium
Play-off: March 7(Wed.): time and opponent to be determined


Group A - Australia, China PR, Norway, Portugal
Group B - Korea Republic, Canada, Russia, Sweden
Group C - Denmark, Iceland, Japan, the Netherlands

KFA - Korea Football Association published this content on 10 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2018 07:10:04 UTC.

