KIA Motors : reveals upgraded Sportage with enhanced design and new powertrain technology

Global sales of the upgraded 2018 Kia Sportage commence during the third quarter of 2018.

Updates to attractive Kia CUV design, inside and out

The original design of the fourth-generation Sportage CUV was led by Kia's European design studio in Frankfurt, Germany, with input from the company's design centers in Namyang, Korea and Irvine, California. For 2018, the three studios have modernized the look of the Sportage, with a range of updates to its sporty exterior design. Changes extend to SX and GT Line models (depending on market - the Sportage SX is sold in North America; GT Line models in Europe, general markets and Korea), which feature a series of unique upgrades compared to other trim levels.

Improvements to the Sportage's sporty exterior design include new front and rear bumpers, as well as redesigned front and rear lamps. Depending on market, new 16-, 17-, 18- and 19-inch alloy wheel designs are available, and options include chrome sill trim and metallic skid plates, and a range of new paint colors.