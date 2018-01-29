KIMT-TV Opens New Broadcast Facility in Rochester, Minnesota

KIMT-TV, Southern Minnesota and North Iowa’s CBS and MyNet affiliate,
has opened a new state-of-the-art broadcast facility at 1751 Highway 52
North in Rochester, Minnesota.
The building remodel started in earnest in April 2017 and on September
28, 2017 KIMT began “Live” broadcasts of KIMT News 3’s entire Daybreak
Morning newscast from 4:30am-7:00am. In addition, KIMT’s Noon News is
live from the new Rochester studio. The new studio includes a live video
feed of Rochester’s skyline that can be seen behind the Anchor desk
along with a giant video wall for anchors and reporters, which adds an
extra dimension to the broadcast.
A state-of-the-art StormTeam 3 Weather Center has not only a stunning
visual set but the most advanced weather equipment available in the
television industry to forecast specifically for Rochester and Southern
Minnesota.
KIMT has expanded their News, Sales and Technical departments with
additional staff and are in the process of hiring more, to insure we
deliver the best newscast on a daily basis.
“With an investment of several million dollars for the latest technology
in our new Rochester studio, KIMT News 3 is committed to cover local,
breaking news and weather in Rochester, while continuing to provide the
best news coverage from all the communities we serve, including Albert
Lea, Austin and Mason City,” said Vice President & General Manager Steve
Martinson.
In studio, a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony and presentation was
held on January 9, 2018 where members of the Rochester Chamber of
Commerce, Rochester’s Mayor Ardell Brede and other Rochester business
owners celebrated with KIMT amidst excitement, photos, and prizes, while
taking in an up close look at the new studio. They were joined by
members of the KIMT staff, and executives of parent company Heartland
Media, headed up by President Bob Prather.
About KIMT-TV and My 3.2
KIMT-TV(CBS) and My 3.2(My Net) provides local news, weather and sports,
CBS Network and top syndicated entertainment programming to viewers in
North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. KIMT News 3 is Coverage You Can Count
On! For more information, visit www.kimt.com.
For information, contact Steve Martinson at [email protected]
or at 641–423-2540.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129006043/en/