KIMT-TV Opens New Broadcast Facility in Rochester, Minnesota

01/29/2018 | 08:25pm CET

KIMT-TV, Southern Minnesota and North Iowa’s CBS and MyNet affiliate, has opened a new state-of-the-art broadcast facility at 1751 Highway 52 North in Rochester, Minnesota.

The building remodel started in earnest in April 2017 and on September 28, 2017 KIMT began “Live” broadcasts of KIMT News 3’s entire Daybreak Morning newscast from 4:30am-7:00am. In addition, KIMT’s Noon News is live from the new Rochester studio. The new studio includes a live video feed of Rochester’s skyline that can be seen behind the Anchor desk along with a giant video wall for anchors and reporters, which adds an extra dimension to the broadcast.

A state-of-the-art StormTeam 3 Weather Center has not only a stunning visual set but the most advanced weather equipment available in the television industry to forecast specifically for Rochester and Southern Minnesota.

KIMT has expanded their News, Sales and Technical departments with additional staff and are in the process of hiring more, to insure we deliver the best newscast on a daily basis.

“With an investment of several million dollars for the latest technology in our new Rochester studio, KIMT News 3 is committed to cover local, breaking news and weather in Rochester, while continuing to provide the best news coverage from all the communities we serve, including Albert Lea, Austin and Mason City,” said Vice President & General Manager Steve Martinson.

In studio, a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony and presentation was held on January 9, 2018 where members of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Rochester’s Mayor Ardell Brede and other Rochester business owners celebrated with KIMT amidst excitement, photos, and prizes, while taking in an up close look at the new studio. They were joined by members of the KIMT staff, and executives of parent company Heartland Media, headed up by President Bob Prather.

About KIMT-TV and My 3.2

KIMT-TV(CBS) and My 3.2(My Net) provides local news, weather and sports, CBS Network and top syndicated entertainment programming to viewers in North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. KIMT News 3 is Coverage You Can Count On! For more information, visit www.kimt.com.

For information, contact Steve Martinson at [email protected] or at 641–423-2540.


© Business Wire 2018
