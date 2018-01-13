KIOSK Information Systems : Introduces New Self-Service Solution Functionality Plus New Enclosure Designs at NRF Retail’s Big Show 2018, Booth #3453

KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) and Parent Company, Posiflex, will be co-exhibiting at The NRF Big Show (Booth #3453). The team is pleased to feature a full range of new kiosk solutions for self-service ordering, gift cards, gift registry, loyalty, bill payment, endless aisle, and retail lockers. New functionalities have been added to the KIOSK portfolio with several new modernized enclosure designs.

First in the companies’ new kiosk product lineup is a brand new 32” order entry model for quick-serve restaurants. The “Apollo KT-3250” kiosk model is a very sleek enclosure with a minimal footprint, ideal for the QSR industry. The design provides flexible and secure payment device options, a 32” PCAP AIO interface, scanning, and printing functionality common to self-service ordering. This unit will be distributed in the US and internationally. It is one of many units shown that will feature Posiflex components in the KIOSK enclosure (providing substantial cost savings, greater component longevity, and enhanced uptime / ROI).

KIOSK Partner Solutions featured on the floor include:

Ideas and Innovations LLC (I&I) gift card platform, which allows the consumer to select from hundreds of gift cards, pay for them at the kiosk, personalize and print the authorized card in seconds in any domination (never out of stock and without waiting in line at the register). Additional features I&I will demonstrate include targeted advertising, and personalized digital greeting cards.

Jifiti will be demonstrating a self-service gift registry kiosk platform providing advanced in-store registry functions including registry creation & management, in-store item location, and gift purchase transaction functionality.

Additionally, KIOSK will demonstrate hardware and software product platforms in retail Bill Payment and Site-to-Store Product Delivery Lockers. KIOSK CEO Bill Butler states, “This year’s NRF portfolio is the most diverse and sophisticated retail line-up we’ve shown to date. Our hardware and software development teams (and those of our partners), have been hard at work creating new self-service solutions that directly enhance retailer profits, efficiency, and in-store consumer experience.” Learn more at Booth #3453.

About KIOSK Information Systems:

As the Market Leader in Self-service Solutions, KIOSK provides proven expertise in design engineering; application development, integration, manufacturing, field support, and managed services for even the most sophisticated self-service platforms. An exceptionally broad portfolio of standard and custom KIOSK designs are deployed among Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients in virtually all self-service vertical markets.

About Posiflex

Posiflex has a long legacy of exceptional touch screen terminal and peripheral quality where reliability is designed from the start. With rigorous third‐party pre and post-manufacturing and field testing since 1984, Posiflex terminal reliability has withstood the test of time. www.posiflexusa.com

