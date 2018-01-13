KIOSK Information Systems : Introduces New Self-Service Solution Functionality Plus New Enclosure Designs at NRF Retail’s Big Show 2018, Booth #3453

KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK)
and Parent Company, Posiflex,
will be co-exhibiting at The NRF Big Show (Booth #3453). The team is
pleased to feature a full range of new kiosk solutions for self-service
ordering, gift cards, gift registry, loyalty, bill payment, endless
aisle, and retail lockers. New functionalities have been added to the
KIOSK portfolio with several new modernized enclosure designs.
First in the companies’ new kiosk product lineup is a brand new 32”
order entry model for quick-serve restaurants. The “Apollo KT-3250”
kiosk model is a very sleek enclosure with a minimal footprint, ideal
for the QSR industry. The design provides flexible and secure payment
device options, a 32” PCAP AIO interface, scanning, and printing
functionality common to self-service ordering. This unit will be
distributed in the US and internationally. It is one of many units shown
that will feature Posiflex components in the KIOSK enclosure (providing
substantial cost savings, greater component longevity, and enhanced
uptime / ROI).
KIOSK Partner Solutions featured on the floor include:
-
Ideas
and Innovations LLC (I&I) gift card platform, which allows the
consumer to select from hundreds of gift cards, pay for them at the
kiosk, personalize and print the authorized card in seconds in any
domination (never out of stock and without waiting in line at the
register). Additional features I&I will demonstrate include targeted
advertising, and personalized digital greeting cards.
-
Jifiti
will be demonstrating a self-service gift registry kiosk platform
providing advanced in-store registry functions including registry
creation & management, in-store item location, and gift purchase
transaction functionality.
Additionally, KIOSK will demonstrate hardware and software product
platforms in retail Bill
Payment and Site-to-Store
Product Delivery Lockers. KIOSK CEO Bill Butler states, “This year’s
NRF portfolio is the most diverse and sophisticated retail line-up we’ve
shown to date. Our hardware and software development teams (and those of
our partners), have been hard at work creating new self-service
solutions that directly enhance retailer profits, efficiency, and
in-store consumer experience.” Learn
more at Booth #3453.
About KIOSK Information Systems:
As the Market Leader in Self-service Solutions, KIOSK provides proven
expertise in design engineering; application development, integration,
manufacturing, field support, and managed services for even the most
sophisticated self-service platforms. An exceptionally broad portfolio
of standard and custom KIOSK designs are deployed among Top 100
Retailers and Fortune 500 clients in virtually all self-service vertical
markets.
About Posiflex
Posiflex has a long legacy of exceptional touch screen terminal and
peripheral quality where reliability is designed from the start. With
rigorous third‐party pre and post-manufacturing and field testing since
1984, Posiflex terminal reliability has withstood the test of time. www.posiflexusa.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180113005028/en/