Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KKR : Strengthens European Footprint with New Office in Frankfurt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2018 | 08:01am CET

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the opening of a new office in Frankfurt, Germany, further strengthening its presence in continental Europe and building on the Firm’s successful investment track record in Germany.

Since 1999, KKR has invested more than USD 5 billion in equity in more than twenty companies in Germany, including Kion (2006-2015), ProSiebenSat1 (2007-2014), Wild Flavors (2009-2014), WMF (2012-2016), Arago (since 2014), GfK (since 2017) and Hensoldt (since 2017).

Johannes Huth, Member and Head of KKR Europe, Middle East and Africa said, “The opening of the Frankfurt office further confirms our long standing commitment to Germany and underlines KKR’s unique strength, combining local presence with KKR’s global network and resources. The Frankfurt office will cover all KKR investment activities but will have a specific focus on private equity and growth equity investments.”

Christian Ollig, Managing Director at KKR, will become Head of Germany and the KKR office in Frankfurt. Christian joined KKR in 2008, has 16 years of investment experience and led KKR’s investments in Wild Flavors, Cognita, WMF, Hertha BSC, Hensoldt and most recently the pending acquisition of Unilever’s plant-based baking, cooking, spreading business.

Mr. Ollig said, “Germany is a core focus of our European investment activities. We will continue to support German entrepreneurs, companies and management teams with a strong, global network, deep industry know-how and targeted growth acquisitions.”

Frankfurt marks KKR’s eighth office in Europe and Middle East in addition to London, Dublin, Paris, Madrid, Luxembourg, Dubai and Riyadh.

-ends-

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and, through its strategic manager partnerships, hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:54a BENCHMARK : A year of significant operational and strategic progress
08:51a HKSCAN : Change in HKScan’s Group Leadership Team
08:51a Global Eagle to Elevate Airline Passenger Experience Over North America with More SES HTS Satellite Capacity
08:50a INVALDA INVL : INVL Asset Management, a part of Invalda INVL, has launched INVL Absolute Return Subfund
08:49a UK REGULATOR : Fox takeover of Sky not in public interest
08:49a LADBROKES CORAL : Form 8.3 - Ladbrokes Coral Group
08:48a Philadelphia Refinery Files for Chapter 11 -- WSJ
08:48a COCA COLA : Diet Coke Offers Four New Flavors in Bid to Counter Slump -- WSJ
08:48a COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Luxury Giant Buys Online Seller -- WSJ
08:48a Nestlé Fails to Satisfy Third Point -- WSJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. product lets investors triple bet on popular tech stocks
2Oil rises on IMF economic growth outlook, OPEC-Russian supply curbs
3NETFLIX : Netflix crosses $100 billion market capitalization as subscribers surge
4TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : TELSTRA : launches the Tough Max 2 smartphone designed for those that need extra dur..
5CIMIC GROUP LTD : CIMIC : CPB Contractors wins $84m Sydney Recreation Centre CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins $84m..
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.