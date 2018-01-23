KKR : Strengthens European Footprint with New Office in Frankfurt

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the opening of a
new office in Frankfurt, Germany, further strengthening its presence in
continental Europe and building on the Firm’s successful investment
track record in Germany.
Since 1999, KKR has invested more than USD 5 billion in equity in more
than twenty companies in Germany, including Kion (2006-2015),
ProSiebenSat1 (2007-2014), Wild Flavors (2009-2014), WMF (2012-2016),
Arago (since 2014), GfK (since 2017) and Hensoldt (since 2017).
Johannes Huth, Member and Head of KKR Europe, Middle East and Africa
said, “The opening of the Frankfurt office further confirms our long
standing commitment to Germany and underlines KKR’s unique strength,
combining local presence with KKR’s global network and resources. The
Frankfurt office will cover all KKR investment activities but will have
a specific focus on private equity and growth equity investments.”
Christian
Ollig, Managing Director at KKR, will become Head of Germany and the
KKR office in Frankfurt. Christian joined KKR in 2008, has 16 years of
investment experience and led KKR’s investments in Wild Flavors,
Cognita, WMF, Hertha BSC, Hensoldt and most recently the pending
acquisition of Unilever’s plant-based baking, cooking, spreading
business.
Mr. Ollig said, “Germany is a core focus of our European investment
activities. We will continue to support German entrepreneurs, companies
and management teams with a strong, global network, deep industry
know-how and targeted growth acquisitions.”
Frankfurt marks KKR’s eighth office in Europe and Middle East in
addition to London, Dublin, Paris, Madrid, Luxembourg, Dubai and Riyadh.
-ends-
About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple
alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy,
infrastructure, real estate, credit and, through its strategic manager
partnerships, hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment
returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach,
employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with
KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside its
partners' capital and provides financing solutions and investment
opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s
investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For
additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit
KKR's website at www.kkr.com
and on Twitter @KKR_Co.
