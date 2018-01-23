KKR : Strengthens European Footprint with New Office in Frankfurt

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the opening of a new office in Frankfurt, Germany, further strengthening its presence in continental Europe and building on the Firm’s successful investment track record in Germany.

Since 1999, KKR has invested more than USD 5 billion in equity in more than twenty companies in Germany, including Kion (2006-2015), ProSiebenSat1 (2007-2014), Wild Flavors (2009-2014), WMF (2012-2016), Arago (since 2014), GfK (since 2017) and Hensoldt (since 2017).

Johannes Huth, Member and Head of KKR Europe, Middle East and Africa said, “The opening of the Frankfurt office further confirms our long standing commitment to Germany and underlines KKR’s unique strength, combining local presence with KKR’s global network and resources. The Frankfurt office will cover all KKR investment activities but will have a specific focus on private equity and growth equity investments.”

Christian Ollig, Managing Director at KKR, will become Head of Germany and the KKR office in Frankfurt. Christian joined KKR in 2008, has 16 years of investment experience and led KKR’s investments in Wild Flavors, Cognita, WMF, Hertha BSC, Hensoldt and most recently the pending acquisition of Unilever’s plant-based baking, cooking, spreading business.

Mr. Ollig said, “Germany is a core focus of our European investment activities. We will continue to support German entrepreneurs, companies and management teams with a strong, global network, deep industry know-how and targeted growth acquisitions.”

Frankfurt marks KKR’s eighth office in Europe and Middle East in addition to London, Dublin, Paris, Madrid, Luxembourg, Dubai and Riyadh.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and, through its strategic manager partnerships, hedge funds. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside its partners' capital and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

