KLM Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij : Cityhopper welcomes 43rd Embraer

02/01/2018 | 10:20am CET

In its drive to better serve customer interests, KLM continues to invest robustly in fleet innovation.Delivery of this latest aircraft constitutes an important step in this context. The Embraer boast a multitude of technical features, which lower fuel consumption and therefore contribute towards significantly reducing CO2 emissions. Fuel consumption for the new E175+ aircraft is no less than 22% lower than that of the Fokker 70, which KLM said farewell to in 2017.

KLM Cityhopper currently operates the biggest Embraer fleet in Europe. By mid-2018, the overall KLC fleet will consist of no less than 49 aircraft produced by the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer. The 44th and 45th Embraer aircraft are expected to arrive by the end of February.

KLM - Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij NV published this content on 01 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2018 09:19:07 UTC.

