KNM Bhd : OTHERS

08/06/2018 | 11:56am CEST

OTHERS STRIKING-OFF OF KNM HMS ENERGY SDN. BHD.

KNM GROUP BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

OTHERS

Description

STRIKING-OFF OF KNM HMS ENERGY SDN. BHD.

The Company wishes to announce that it had on 6 August 2018 received confirmation that KNM HMS

Energy Sdn Bhd ("KNMHMS"), a subsidiary of the Company had been officially struck-off from the register of companies upon publication in the Gazette by the Registrar of Companies ("Registrar") on 2 July 2018, following an application made by KNMHMS to the Registrar for the striking-off pursuant to

Section 550 of the Companies Act 2016 ("Striking-Off").

INFORMATION ON KNMHMS

KNMHMS was incorporated on 11 December 2012 as a private limited company under the laws of Malaysia. Its current issued share capital is RM1,000,000 divided into 1,000,000 ordinary shares. KNMHMS was principally involved in the oil and gas development, and provision of services for oil, gas, petrochemicals, mineral processing, power, energy and other related industries, and is currently dormant.

RATIONALE

The Striking-Off of KNMHMS is part of the Company's exercise to streamline KNM Group's corporate structure and for administrative efficiency.

KNMHMS has not commenced operations since the date of its incorporation.

FINANCIAL EFFECTS

The Striking-Off will not have any material effect on the share capital and substantial shareholders'

shareholding of the Company, and the earnings and net assets per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2018.

DIRECTORS' AND/OR MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS' INTEREST

None of the Directors and/or major shareholders of KNM and/or person connected with them has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Striking-Off.

APPROVAL REQUIRED

The Striking-Off is not subject to the approval of the shareholders of KNM or any regulatory authority in Malaysia.

This announcement is dated 6 August 2018.

Disclaimer

KNM Group Bhd published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 09:55:07 UTC
