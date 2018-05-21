KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS

Ramsey, NJ, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology giant, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) continues to accelerate its business transformation to become a leading edge IT platform based business through the acquisition of the Apple platform experts, Macprofessionals Inc. (Macprofessionals). Based in Farmington Hills, Michigan, the team will become a key strategic entity of All Covered, the IT Services division of Konica Minolta.



“As part of our strategy to help realize our vision for the Workplace of the Future™, enabled by smart decision support, it is important to ensure that we are able to connect disparate data points by being flexible to our customers’ hardware, software and platform choices,” states Todd Croteau, President of All Covered. “The acquisition of Macprofessionals is key for consolidating Konica Minolta’s corporate ambition to provide our customers a true end to end value proposition, propelling them towards the future of work.”



Macprofessionals, an accredited partner of Apple Inc (Apple), offers customers comprehensive services from procurement, consulting, design, configuration, deployment, and more. The unique capabilities brought by the Macprofessionals acquisition will add deep Apple platform expertise to All Covered’s already comprehensive portfolio of services.



Lisa Glush, President and CEO of Macprofessionals, said, “The team here at Macprofessionals is thrilled to be joining All Covered, Konica Minolta’s IT services division. The blending of IT expertise from the two organizations will allow us to offer new capabilities across our organizations. The opportunities for our customers are extraordinary, and we couldn’t be more excited about the future.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 11 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Stacey Sujeebun Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. +1 201-236-4272 [email protected]