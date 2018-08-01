KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in July 2018

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. August 1, 2018

Consumer Price Index in July 2018

Consumer Price Index : July

□ The Consumer Price Index was 104.37(2015=100) in July 2018. The index increased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.

○ The index excluding food and energy was 104.67 in July 2018. The index remained unchanged from the preceding month and rose 1.0 percent from the same month of the previous year.

< The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2017 2018

All items

Percent changes from the preceding month

Percent changes year on year Excluding food and energy

Percent changes from the preceding month

Percent changes year on year

□ The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in July 2018 was below.

○ The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.7 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.5 percent, 1.3 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.

○ The index for Clothing and footwear, Health, Communication, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 0.1 percent, 1.1 percent, 0.5 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.

○ The index for Transport and Education remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

All items

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

Clothing and footwear Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance

Health Transport Communication Recreation and culture Education

Restaurants and hotels Miscellaneous goods and services

460 133

7 30 16 49

32

32

55

20

44

36

6