Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in July 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 02:03am CEST

http://kostat.go.kr

Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. August 1, 2018

Press Release

Contact Division

Price Statistics Division Economic Statistics Bureau, STATISTICS KOREA

Contact Person

Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)

Consumer Price Index in July 2018

Consumer Price Index : July

The Consumer Price Index was 104.37(2015=100) in July 2018. The index increased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.

  • The index excluding food and energy was 104.67 in July 2018. The index remained unchanged from the preceding month and rose 1.0 percent from the same month of the previous year.

< The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >

(2015=100, %)

2017 2018

All items

Percent changes from the preceding month

Percent changes year on year Excluding food and energy

Percent changes from the preceding month

Percent changes year on year

The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in July 2018 was below.

  • The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.7 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.5 percent, 1.3 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.

  • The index for Clothing and footwear, Health, Communication, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 0.1 percent, 1.1 percent, 0.5 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.

  • The index for Transport and Education remained unchanged from the preceding month.

< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >

(Not seasonally adjusted)

(2015=100, %)

All items

Food and non-alcoholic beverages

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco

Clothing and footwear Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance

Health Transport Communication Recreation and culture Education

Restaurants and hotels Miscellaneous goods and services

460 133

7 30 16 49

32

32

55

20

44

36

6

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 00:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07/31South Korea's factory activity contracts for fifth month, new orders shrink - PMI
RE
07/31Asian shares rise on trade war relief as investors await data
RE
07/31Japan July manufacturing activity, new orders slow - final PMI
RE
07/31Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
RE
07/31Trump's Shutdown Talk Overshadows Headway in Congress on Funding -- Update
DJ
07/31HyperloopTT signs deal for first commercial system in China
RE
07/31KOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Consumer Price Index in July 2018
PU
07/31IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Statement by IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Meeting with Mario Abdo Benitez, President-Elect of Paraguay
PU
07/31Dialog Semiconductor ends talks to buy Synaptics
RE
07/31EXCLUSIVE : Cosmax CEO says he has rejected two takeover offers, wants to stay independent
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : China's Baidu tops profit estimates on ad sales growth
3BAIDU : BAIDU : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
4APPLE : Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's Berkshire offers loan to owner of former Sears properties

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.