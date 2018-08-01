KOSTAT Statistics Korea : Consumer Price Index in July 2018

http://kostat.go.kr
Embargo & Release Date : 8:00 A.M. August 1, 2018
Press Release
Press Release
Price Statistics Division Economic Statistics Bureau, STATISTICS KOREA
Contact Person
Kim, Yun-Sung(042.481.2530)
Consumer Price Index in July 2018
Consumer Price Index : July
□ The Consumer Price Index was 104.37(2015=100) in July 2018. The index increased 0.2 percent from the preceding month and rose 1.5 percent from the same month of the previous year.
< The Current Trend of Consumer Price Index >
(2015=100, %)
2017 2018
All items
Percent changes from the preceding month
Percent changes year on year Excluding food and energy
Percent changes from the preceding month
Percent changes year on year
□ The Consumer Price Index by expenditure category in July 2018 was below.
-
○ The index for Food and non-alcoholic beverages, Alcoholic beverages and tobacco, Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance, Recreation and culture, and Restaurants and hotels increased 0.7 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent, 0.5 percent, 1.3 percent, and 0.3 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
○ The index for Clothing and footwear, Health, Communication, and Miscellaneous goods and services decreased 0.1 percent, 1.1 percent, 0.5 percent, and 0.2 percent respectively from the preceding month.
-
○ The index for Transport and Education remained unchanged from the preceding month.
< Consumer Price Index by expenditure category >
(Not seasonally adjusted)
(2015=100, %)
Food and non-alcoholic beverages
Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
Clothing and footwear Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels Furnishings, household equipment & routine maintenance
Health Transport Communication Recreation and culture Education
Restaurants and hotels Miscellaneous goods and services
460 133
7 30 16 49
32
32
55
20
44
36
6
