KOSTAT Statistics Korea : The Index of Services in June 2018

The Index of Services in June 2018

□ In June, the Index of Services rose by 0.2% month-on-month owing to the increase in 'Human health and social work activities' and 'Financial and insurance activities' despite the decrease in 'Professional, scientific and technical activities' and 'Real estate activities'.

○ In June, the Index of Services went up by 1.7% year-on-year owing to the rise in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Human health and social work activities' in spite of the drop in 'Accommodation and food service activities' and 'Information and communications'.

< Index of Services by Industry Section >

(Volume, year-on-year, %)