KOSTAT Statistics Korea : The Index of Services in June 2018

The Index of Services in June 2018
□ In June, the Index of Services rose by 0.2% month-on-month owing to the increase in 'Human health and social work activities' and 'Financial and insurance activities' despite the decrease in 'Professional, scientific and technical activities' and 'Real estate activities'.
< Index of Services by Industry Section >
(Volume, year-on-year, %)
|
Classification
|
2017
|
2018
|
Annual
|
2/4
|
June
|
1/4
|
2/4p
|
April
|
Mayp
|
Junep
|
Industry Section
|
Index of Services1)
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
2.6
|
2.3
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
- Seasonally Adjusted Index over the Previous Month (Quarter)
|
-
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
0.2
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
0.2
|
Wholesale and retail trade
|
0.7
|
0.1
|
0.1
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
1.2
|
2.2
|
1.7
|
Transportation and storage
|
1.6
|
0.9
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
4.0
|
4.3
|
4.0
|
3.4
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
-1.9
|
-1.6
|
-2.1
|
-3.3
|
-2.1
|
-1.8
|
-1.8
|
-2.5
|
Information and communications
|
1.5
|
-0.1
|
0.9
|
4.2
|
1.2
|
2.8
|
2.5
|
-1.5
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
5.1
|
4.9
|
4.7
|
7.7
|
7.5
|
8.7
|
7.1
|
6.9
|
Real estate activities
|
1.2
|
2.5
|
0.1
|
2.0
|
-1.3
|
0.6
|
-0.9
|
-3.5
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
-1.6
|
-0.8
|
-0.4
|
1.0
|
1.0
|
3.5
|
1.2
|
-1.4
|
Business facilities management, business support services and rental and leasing
|
4.3
|
3.8
|
4.8
|
3.9
|
0.9
|
2.0
|
1.3
|
-0.7
|
Education
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
-0.4
|
-0.3
|
0.7
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
Human health and social work activities
|
7.0
|
8.7
|
7.8
|
3.7
|
2.2
|
1.5
|
1.0
|
4.0
|
Arts, sports and recreation related services
|
0.2
|
1.2
|
-1.2
|
1.1
|
-1.4
|
-3.2
|
-2.3
|
1.6
|
Membership organizations, repair and other personal services
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
-0.9
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
-0.4
|
0.1
|
2.4
|
Water supply, Sewerage, waste management, materials recovery
|
-2.3
|
-5.8
|
-5.3
|
1.6
|
6.4
|
12.1
|
5.3
|
2.3
|
Index of Services by Alternative Aggregation
|
Information and communication technology
|
0.3
|
-0.7
|
1.0
|
5.1
|
0.0
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
-4.1
|
Tourism
|
0.8
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
0.6
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
1.1
|
Environment
|
-0.5
|
-1.9
|
-1.5
|
2.2
|
1.2
|
2.2
|
3.0
|
-1.5
|
Distribution
|
1.3
|
-0.2
|
-1.2
|
0.9
|
1.3
|
2.9
|
2.6
|
-1.5
|
Sport
|
3.0
|
0.9
|
1.5
|
5.1
|
2.6
|
0.9
|
2.6
|
4.2
|
Content
|
1.1
|
0.2
|
-0.4
|
5.5
|
3.2
|
4.4
|
3.8
|
1.4
|
Copyright
|
1.0
|
0.4
|
0.8
|
2.8
|
2.7
|
3.4
|
3.2
|
1.6
|
Spatial information
|
-0.6
|
-0.2
|
1.0
|
0.5
|
0.2
|
2.6
|
2.0
|
-3.4
Note) 1. The indexes of the recent two months are preliminary ones.
