KOSTAT Statistics Korea : The Index of Services in June 2018

07/31/2018 | 08:15am CEST

The Index of Services in June 2018

In June, the Index of Services rose by 0.2% month-on-month owing to the increase in 'Human health and social work activities' and 'Financial and insurance activities' despite the decrease in 'Professional, scientific and technical activities' and 'Real estate activities'.

  • In June, the Index of Services went up by 1.7% year-on-year owing to the rise in 'Financial and insurance activities' and 'Human health and social work activities' in spite of the drop in 'Accommodation and food service activities' and 'Information and communications'.

< Index of Services by Industry Section >

(Volume, year-on-year, %)

Classification

2017

2018

Annual

2/4

June

1/4

2/4p

April

Mayp

Junep

Industry Section

Index of Services1)

1.9

1.7

1.5

2.6

2.3

2.7

2.3

1.7

- Seasonally Adjusted Index over the Previous Month (Quarter)

-

0.5

0.2

1.0

0.2

0.0

-0.2

0.2

Wholesale and retail trade

0.7

0.1

0.1

2.2

1.7

1.2

2.2

1.7

Transportation and storage

1.6

0.9

1.2

1.0

4.0

4.3

4.0

3.4

Accommodation and food service activities

-1.9

-1.6

-2.1

-3.3

-2.1

-1.8

-1.8

-2.5

Information and communications

1.5

-0.1

0.9

4.2

1.2

2.8

2.5

-1.5

Financial and insurance activities

5.1

4.9

4.7

7.7

7.5

8.7

7.1

6.9

Real estate activities

1.2

2.5

0.1

2.0

-1.3

0.6

-0.9

-3.5

Professional, scientific and technical activities

-1.6

-0.8

-0.4

1.0

1.0

3.5

1.2

-1.4

Business facilities management, business support services and rental and leasing

4.3

3.8

4.8

3.9

0.9

2.0

1.3

-0.7

Education

0.0

-0.2

-0.4

-0.3

0.7

1.0

0.8

0.1

Human health and social work activities

7.0

8.7

7.8

3.7

2.2

1.5

1.0

4.0

Arts, sports and recreation related services

0.2

1.2

-1.2

1.1

-1.4

-3.2

-2.3

1.6

Membership organizations, repair and other personal services

0.0

-0.1

-0.9

1.0

0.7

-0.4

0.1

2.4

Water supply, Sewerage, waste management, materials recovery

-2.3

-5.8

-5.3

1.6

6.4

12.1

5.3

2.3

Index of Services by Alternative Aggregation

Information and communication technology

0.3

-0.7

1.0

5.1

0.0

2.5

2.4

-4.1

Tourism

0.8

0.9

0.9

0.6

1.1

1.4

0.8

1.1

Environment

-0.5

-1.9

-1.5

2.2

1.2

2.2

3.0

-1.5

Distribution

1.3

-0.2

-1.2

0.9

1.3

2.9

2.6

-1.5

Sport

3.0

0.9

1.5

5.1

2.6

0.9

2.6

4.2

Content

1.1

0.2

-0.4

5.5

3.2

4.4

3.8

1.4

Copyright

1.0

0.4

0.8

2.8

2.7

3.4

3.2

1.6

Spatial information

-0.6

-0.2

1.0

0.5

0.2

2.6

2.0

-3.4

Note) 1. The indexes of the recent two months are preliminary ones.

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:12:14 UTC
