Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

KPMG says of Brexit transition - businesses need legal certainty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2018 | 02:30pm CET
The KPMG logo is seen at their offices at Canary Wharf financial district in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The Brexit transition deal agreed with the European Union will make little difference to business leaders as they need legal certainty and will continue to plan for a no deal scenario until they get it, said James Stewart, KPMG's head of Brexit.

"I'm glad to see that terms have been agreed on transition– but we should remember that this is a contract that's been written but not signed," Stewart said.

"Today's progress, although substantial and positive, will make little difference to business leaders in their Brexit planning. Legal certainty is what counts."

"So until we have legal certainty, our clients will continue to take action to prepare themselves for a 'no-deal' scenario," Stewart said.

The Brexit transition deal agreed with the European Union needs to be endorsed by regulators so businesses are able to use the agreement to put on hold plans to move jobs and operations out of Britain, the City of London policy chief said.

Banks and insurers have said they might not be able to rely on such a political deal as it will not be formally ratified by governments until October or later, which would be too late for them to avoid making adjustments to their operations.

"Before the announcement firms were peering over the precipice," said Catherine McGuinness, in practice the political leader of the historic financial district's municipal body.

"They are now on firmer ground and we hope that the regulators will be tasked to work together by the UK and EU to underpin this political commitment and give firms the certainty they need."

(Reporting By Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew MacAskill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pLarge U.S. retailers urge Trump not to hit China with tariffs
RE
02:52pCanadian dollar recovers from near nine-month low as greenback dips
RE
02:48pGerman manufacturers have six month order backlog - statistics office
RE
02:45pJohn Lewis boosts services offer as market gets tougher
RE
02:45pLarge retailers urge Trump against China tariffs
RE
02:43pBank of Japan's Kuroda - G20 likely to agree on importance of free trade
RE
02:41pWTO chief says U.S. wants reform in trade body, has raised concerns
RE
02:40pTSX opens lower on energy and materials
RE
02:39pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Investors Look Ahead To Fed Policy Meeting
DJ
02:38pFacebook leads Wall Street lower at open
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : APPLE DEVELOPING OWN SCREENS USING NEXT-GENERATION MICROLED TECH: Bloomberg
2HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE : Shares in Micro Focus halve after sales warning and CEO departure
3AIRBUS SE : Battle for GKN heats up as Melrose, Dana sweeten deals
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: 'Where can I buy?' - Google makes push to turn product searches into cash
5DEUTSCHE POST : Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.