Kaminario Collaborates with Western Digital to Deliver Next-Generation Composable Storage Solutions

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaminario , a leading cloud storage software company, today announced a strategic collaboration with Western Digital designed to deliver superior economics and greater flexibility for designing today’s cloud-scale datacenters. Solutions powered by Kaminaro’s composable data platform and Western Digital’s enterprise-class OpenFlex™ and Ultrastar® storage platforms are uniquely positioned to help cloud-scale application providers, including consumer internet, software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) providers, solve the challenges of building datacenter infrastructure for the digital era.



As part of this collaboration, Kaminario will support Western Digital’s Ultrastar NVMe™ and SAS storage platforms for its K2 appliance and Cloud Fabric software-defined storage offerings. In addition, Kaminario’s .N software stack is also compatible with Western Digital’s new OpenFlex series of NVMf platforms – the foundation for next-generation composable IT infrastructure – that provide truly disaggregated, fabric-connected flash and disk building blocks for scaling at the rack level and beyond.

When combined, these products deliver a NVMe/NVMf solution with the capability to dynamically compose, control, reconfigure and manage storage resources at the software layer using Kaminario Flex. This composable storage paradigm delivers the flexibility and economics of software-defined storage with the performance and enterprise-class data services of traditional shared storage.

“This strategic collaboration with Western Digital allows us to deliver a new storage paradigm for the modern cloud infrastructure,” said Eyal David, chief technology officer, Kaminario. “As many players seek to emulate the efficiency and agility of hyperscale providers, this is an enormous market opportunity for hardware and storage providers to work together to deliver compelling solutions for next-generation datacenter infrastructure.”

“Western Digital offers one of the most expansive portfolios of data center storage devices, platforms and systems that deliver substantially better economics, efficiency, performance and reliability for today’s at-scale enterprise and cloud workloads,” said Scott Hamilton, senior director, product management, Western Digital’s Data Center Systems business unit. “Working with companies such as Kaminario enables new, highly differentiated solutions that address real challenges seen by our customers. We look forward to the possibilities of the combined solution as composable infrastructure and software-defined data centers are gaining momentum as they empower IT to quickly introduce and scale new services to meet business needs.”

Availability

Kaminario will offer the K2 appliance for purchase today as pre-integrated appliance or as a software-only solution under its Cloud Fabric program. The K2 appliances will also be available via Kaminario’s channel partners. Please visit Western Digital for product details and availability.

Demonstration at Flash Memory Summit

Both Western Digital and Kaminario will demonstrate its technologies at Flash Memory Summit, Stand 207 and Stand 655, respectively. Flash Memory Summit is slated for Aug. 7-9, Santa Clara, CA.

About Kaminario

Kaminario is making the autonomous datacenter a reality, letting customers stay focused on scaling their business. Kaminario’s composable data platform delivers the agility, scalability, performance, and economics that global organizations demand to stay competitive in a cloud-first world. Real-time analytics, datacenter automation, and assured data access let our customers power their mission critical applications and safeguard their digital ecosystem. Headquartered outside of Boston, Kaminario works with an extensive network of resellers and distributors, globally. For more information, please visit www.kaminario.com .

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo and Ultrastar are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

