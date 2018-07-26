Kaminario Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Second Consecutive Year

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaminario, a leading cloud storage software company, today announced it was named a leader for the second consecutive year in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays. The 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant analyzed 12 solid state array vendors and evaluated the companies’ ability to execute and completeness of vision.



“Kaminario is focused on transforming cloud-scale datacenters with its software-defined, composable storage solutions,” said Dani Golan, CEO, Kaminario. “We feel that Gartner’s evaluation underscores our success over the past year as well as our ability to operate as a software company, while continuing to deliver the highest levels of solid state storage array capabilities.”

Download a complimentary copy of the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays here.

Since 2017, Kaminario has significantly transformed its offering and business model. Highlights include:

Continued enhancement of Kaminario VisionOS™ and Kaminario Clarity™ software platforms – building on the notion of composable storage as the natural evolution of shared storage.

Launch of Kaminario K2.N™ – a new storage architecture based on fully converged NVMe/NVMe over Fabric that leverages Kaminario’s proven software platform and enterprise class data services

Launch of Kaminario Flex™ – the industry’s first composable storage orchestration platform that lets IT managers dynamically create, scale, and manage high performance NVMe-based storage arrays in software with no physical configuration.

Transitioned into a software-centric business model to maintain its focus on software innovation as well as promote growth and profitability. This business model shift was enabled by a unique partnership with Tech Data.

Launch of Kaminario Cloud Fabric™, a usage-based software-only consumption model targeting petabyte scale SaaS, consumer internet, and cloud service providers.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays: Valdis Filks, John Monroe, Joseph Unsworth, Santhosh Rao, 23 July 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kaminario

Kaminario is making the autonomous datacenter a reality, letting customers stay focused on scaling their business. Kaminario’s composable data platform delivers the agility, scalability, performance, and economics that global organizations demand to stay competitive in a cloud-first world. Real-time analytics, datacenter automation, and assured data access let our customers power their mission critical applications and safeguard their digital ecosystem. Headquartered outside of Boston, Kaminario works with an extensive network of resellers and distributors, globally. For more information, please visit www.kaminario.com.



Contact:

Parna Sarkar-Basu

Kaminario

+1-781-343-8127

[email protected]