Karaoke & Jumping Castle Hire Firm in Melbourne, Australia Marks Its 5th Year

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartyParty Equipment Hire for jumping castles and karaoke machines, is celebrating their 5th anniversary, which commemorates 5 challenging but rewarding years in business. This is a huge milestone for the Melbourne, Australia-based party hire business, which has provided party equipment rental service to party goers and event organisers since 2013.



Smarty Party Equipment Hire got its start in 2013 when founder Warwick Lewis saw an opportunity as a party hire truck driver before deciding to acquire the business of his previous party hire boss

One of the earliest challenges Smarty Party Equipment Hire faced was dealing with bureaucracy involved in setting up the party hire business, specifically in the area of jumping castles as it remains to be one of the most competitive equipment hire.

While every firm of course faces challenges, some, like Smarty Party Equipment Hire are fortunate enough to enjoy real successes, wins and victories too. Once such victory came when they landed the first three event organisers who were so happy with the service they decided they'd be their go-to party equipment hire guys for every event they celebrated.

Warwick Lewis, Founder at Smarty Party Equipment Hire was also quoted when discussing another big win. "One of the high points of Smarty Party Equipment Hire's history so far was being recognised by the community as one of the fastest growing party hire service that delivers quality and safe equipment."

Smarty Party Equipment Hire's Founder, Warwick Lewis says, "We're delighted to be celebrating our 5 Year Anniversary. I believe the secret to getting this far in business today is being consistently prompt in the delivery of service and quality party equipment."

Smarty Party Equipment Hire currently consists of 10 employees and has big plans for the upcoming year. One of their core objectives is to become Melbourne, Australia's top party hire equipment company.

Smarty Party Equipment Hire would also like to thank friends, customers and all its partners for their well wishes on this happy occasion.

More information on the business can be found at https://www.smartyparty.net.au/

Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvStQN_QXrE

