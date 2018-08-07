Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Impinj, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Investment Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 09:04pm CEST

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) (“Impinj” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s securities between May 7, 2018 and August 2, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 2, 2018, Impinj disclosed that it was delaying its second-quarter 2018 earnings release and investor conference call, and that “[t]he Audit Committee of Impinj’s Board of Directors has commenced an independent investigation in connection with a complaint filed by a former employee.”  Following this disclosure, shares of the Company’s stock declined $3.02 per share, or over 13.7% in value, to close on August 3, 2018 at $18.97.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Impinj and certain other defendants made materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period, and failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the Company had engaged in conduct that could lead to an employee complaint and/or Audit Committee investigation; and (ii) that the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Impinj’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained investment losses following the Company’s disclosures.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Impinj’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than October 9, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.  

Investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $50,000 by purchasing the Company’s securities during the Class Period are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740 or submit their information online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/impinj/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:43pMGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:43pMetallized Film Market - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
09:42pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : NV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:42pHORIZON GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:42pDEADLINE ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important August 10, 2018 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Switch, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
09:41pSPRINT : Notice of Iran-related disclosure filed pursuant to Section 13(r)(3) of the Exchange Act
PU
09:40pGlobal stocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
RE
09:40pTESLA : Elon Musk tweets that he's 'considering' taking Tesla private; Tesla shares halted
AQ
09:39pZAFGEN INC : Zafgen, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
09:38pSTATE AUTO FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks near six-month peak on China boost, oil gains
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan
3BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5DENTSPLY SIRONA INC : DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.