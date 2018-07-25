Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation

RADNOR, Pa., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (“Vuzix” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between November 9, 2017 and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased Vuzix’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 24, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff of the class. Additional information about this action may be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/vuzix-corporation/.

As detailed in the shareholder class action complaint, Vuzix and certain other defendants are alleged to have made a series of false and misleading statements during the Class Period and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost its stock price; and (ii) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Vuzix’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and sustained significant investment losses due to the defendants’ conduct.

