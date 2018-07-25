Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 06:46pm CEST

RADNOR, Pa., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (“Vuzix” or the “Company”) on behalf of purchasers of the Company’s securities between November 9, 2017 and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). 

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Vuzix’s securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 24, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff of the class.  Additional information about this action may be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/vuzix-corporation/.

As detailed in the shareholder class action complaint, Vuzix and certain other defendants are alleged to have made a series of false and misleading statements during the Class Period and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost its stock price; and (ii) Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price.  The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Vuzix’s securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and sustained significant investment losses due to the defendants’ conduct.

Vuzix investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740 for additional information about this action, or go to http://kaskelalaw.com/case/vuzix-corporation/ to confidentially submit their information to the firm.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
[email protected]
www.kaskelalaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:07pMCDONALD : Glastonbury Chick-fil-A Grand Opening Set for Thursday, Contest for Year of Free Sandwiches Starts Wednesday
AQ
07:06pNIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE : Dimension Data Dig Deep in Tour De France
AQ
07:06pT ROWE PRICE : profit climbs 20 percent, reflecting lower tax rate
AQ
07:06pDEUTSCHE BANK : cites progress on overhaul despite profit slide
RE
07:06pFACEBOOK : to open office in China despite ban
AQ
07:06pIndiSoft Taps Mark Sweeney for Chief Technology Officer
BU
07:05pCHIRON REFINERIES : Syrian missiles crash into Sea of Galilee
AQ
07:05pPHI GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:05pMND : 2017/2018 annual results - Q1 2018/2019 revenues up 24%
AN
07:05pDelta air lines and aeromexico launch new queretaro-detroit service
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : 2nd Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.